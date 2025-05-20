Tvardi Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IdiopathicPulmonaryFibrosis--Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. (“Tvardi”) (NASDAQ: TVRD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, oral, small molecule therapies targeting STAT3 to treat ﬁbrosis-driven diseases, today announced that the Company’s Management will participate in the Piper Sandler 3rd Annual Virtual Lung Symposium with ATS Takeaways, being held Tuesday, May 27, 2025, and the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, being held June 3 – 5, 2025, in New York, NY.

Details are as follows:

Piper Sandler 3rd Annual Virtual Lung Symposium with ATS Takeaways

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Time: 11:30 AM ET

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Corporate Presentation and Investor Meetings

Date: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Time: 11:40 AM ET

The webcast of the Jefferies presentation will be accessible on the Tvardi Investors’ website. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 60 days following the conference.

About Tvardi Therapeutics

Tvardi is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, oral small molecule therapies targeting STAT3 to treat ﬁbrosis-driven diseases with signiﬁcant unmet need. STAT3 is a central mediator across critical ﬁbrotic signaling pathways that drive uncontrolled deposition, proliferation, survival and immune suppression. STAT3 is also positioned at the intersection of many signaling pathways integral to the survival and immune evasion of cancer cells. The company is conducting Phase 2 clinical trials in ﬁbrosis-driven diseases with high unmet need: idiopathic pulmonary ﬁbrosis (NCT05671835) and hepatocellular carcinoma (NCT05440708). To learn more, please visit tvarditherapeutics.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

