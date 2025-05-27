Tvardi Therapeutics Announces Completion of Enrollment in Phase 2 Clinical Trial of TTI-101 in Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Topline data from the REVERT IPF trial anticipated in 4Q 2025

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IdiopathicPulmonaryFibrosis--Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. (“Tvardi”) (NASDAQ: TVRD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, oral, small molecule therapies targeting STAT3 to treat fibrosis-driven diseases, today announced that it has completed enrollment for its lead program in a Phase 2 clinical trial of TTI-101 for patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The REVERT IPF Phase 2 clinical trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial of TTI-101 in patients suffering from IPF. Key endpoints include safety and lung function (FVC).

TTI-101, is an oral, small molecule inhibitor of STAT3. STAT3 is a central mediator across critical fibrotic signaling pathways that drive uncontrolled deposition, proliferation, survival and immune suppression.

IPF is a chronic, progressive, and debilitating lung disease with unknown etiology. Patients diagnosed with IPF have a poor prognosis, with most patients experiencing worsening respiratory symptoms, declining lung function, and functional impairment. Although several ongoing efforts are underway to discover novel ways to treat IPF, none have interrogated STAT3. STAT3 plays a critical role as a central mediator underlying the pathogenesis of fibrosis in IPF.

Dr. Imran Alibhai, Chief Executive Officer of Tvardi, stated, “We are thrilled to announce the completion of enrollment in our Phase 2 trial of TTI-101 for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, our lead clinical indication. This marks a major milestone in our mission to address a disease with high unmet need—where current therapies only slow progression but fall short of halting or reversing fibrosis. TTI-101 has demonstrated a unique and powerful dual mechanism of action: inhibiting STAT3-driven proliferation while activating T-cells, resulting in reduced lung fibrosis and restored lung function in preclinical studies. We are energized by the potential of TTI-101 and are eager to see whether preclinical study results translate into our Phase 2 REVERT IPF trial. Topline data is expected in Q4 of this year.”

About Tvardi Therapeutics

Tvardi is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, oral small molecule therapies targeting STAT3 to treat fibrosis-driven diseases with significant unmet need. STAT3 is a central mediator across critical fibrotic signaling pathways that drive uncontrolled deposition, proliferation, survival and immune suppression. STAT3 is also positioned at the intersection of many signaling pathways integral to the survival and immune evasion of cancer cells. The company is conducting Phase 2 clinical trials in fibrosis-driven diseases with high unmet need: idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (NCT05671835) and hepatocellular carcinoma (NCT05440708). To learn more, please visit tvarditherapeutics.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

