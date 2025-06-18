Tulavi Therapeutics Appoints Raymond W. Cohen as Vice Chairman of its Board of Directors

Veteran medtech executive brings proven track record of scaling innovative medical device companies and successful exits

LOS GATOS, Calif., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tulavi Therapeutics, Inc. ("Tulavi"), a medical device company transforming peripheral nerve surgery with its Adaptive Hydrogel Technology, today announced the appointment of Raymond W. Cohen to serve as Vice Chairman of its Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ray to our Board of Directors at this pivotal moment in Tulavi's growth trajectory," said Josh Vose MD, CEO of Tulavi Therapeutics. "Ray brings to our board an exceptional track record of building and scaling innovative medical device companies, combined with his deep understanding of hydrogels, neurology, and device markets. His expertise will be instrumental as we advance the Adaptive Hydrogel Technology and expand access to essential peripheral nerve surgery."

Mr. Cohen served as the chief executive officer and member of the board of directors of Nasdaq-listed Axonics, Inc., a medical device company he co-founded in 2013 and took public in late October 2018. Axonics ranked No. 1 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and the Financial Times ranking of the fastest-growing companies in the Americas in 2021 and 2022. Cohen retired from Axonics following its acquisition by Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX).

Following the sale of Axonics, Cohen was named Chairman of the Board of SoniVie, Ltd, a privately held, Israel-based developer of a renal denervation system to treat hypertension, where he was instrumental in its March 2025 sale to BSX. In addition, Cohen serves on the Board of Directors of Spectrum Vascular, a privately held PE-backed company and Kestra Medical Technologies, a wearable defibrillator product company, where Ray supported its oversubscribed IPO in early 2025.

"Tulavi Therapeutics is addressing a significant unmet need in peripheral nerve surgery with its groundbreaking in situ forming hydrogel technology," said Mr. Cohen. "I look forward to contributing to the Board and supporting this talented team to help scale the company's commercial operations and bring this life-changing technology to surgeons and patients who need it most."

Tulavi Therapeutics, based in Los Gatos, CA, is a privately held medical device company with a mission to transform peripheral nerve surgery through innovative biomaterial solutions. The company's proprietary in situ forming hydrogel technology represents a breakthrough approach to nerve repair and protection, addressing critical unmet needs in peripheral nerve surgical procedures. Tulavi is committed to advancing patient outcomes and improving the standard of care for surgeons treating peripheral nerve conditions.

For more information on Tulavi, please visit www.tulavi.com

