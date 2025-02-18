SUBSCRIBE
TScan Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual Cell Therapy Virtual Conference

February 18, 2025 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual Cell Therapy Virtual Conference on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s website at ir.tscan.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days following the event.

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s lead TCR-T therapy candidates are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to prevent relapse following allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (the ALLOHA™ Phase 1 heme trial). The Company has developed and continues to expand its ImmunoBank, the Company’s repository of therapeutic TCRs that recognize diverse targets and are associated with multiple HLA types, to provide customized multiplex TCR-T therapies for patients with a variety of cancers (the PLEXI-TTM Phase 1 solid tumor trial). The Company is currently enrolling patients into both clinical programs.

Contacts

Heather Savelle
TScan Therapeutics, Inc.
VP, Investor Relations
857-399-9840
hsavelle@tscan.com

Maghan Meyers
Argot Partners
212-600-1902
TScan@argotpartners.com

