Truvian Health Receives another FDA Clearance – for Complete Blood Count (CBC) on TruVerus™

FDA Clearance of CBC Marks a Defining Platform Milestone, Expanding TruVerus™ to 26 Cleared Assays and the First FDA Clearance for CBC from a Lithium Heparin Sample

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Truvian Health (“Truvian”), a diagnostics company redefining routine blood testing, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for the Complete Blood Count (CBC) on its TruVerus™ multi‑modal blood testing system (K251249).

CBC is the most frequently ordered routine blood test in the United States, with more than 400 million tests performed annually, making it a core requirement for broad adoption across health systems, physician offices, and decentralized care settings.

“FDA clearance of CBC represents a significant platform advancement for Truvian,” said Dena Marrinucci, PhD, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Truvian Health. “From the outset, our focus has been on building a system that meets the performance expectations of routine clinical care. With CBC now cleared, TruVerus is the only FDA-cleared, multi‑modal platform capable of delivering comprehensive routine testing from a single lithium heparin sample, reducing the need for multiple tubes, instruments, and fragmented workflows. Achieving this required deep technical rigor, disciplined science, and a systems-level approach, and our team executed against that bar.”

With the addition of CBC, TruVerus has expanded its FDA‑cleared menu to 26 assays in just under two months.

“CBC is among the most important evaluations for clinical decision making from routine to complex care,” said Michael Mina, MD, PhD, Chief Medical and Strategy Officer at Truvian Health. “Bringing CBC onto TruVerus in a single tube-format unlocks comprehensive testing for near-patient care and fundamentally shifts how we think of what is possible for the future of laboratory medicine. This clearance redefines how routine testing can be delivered and moves us toward a future where care is designed around the patient, unlocking new patient-first models of care.”

“With over two dozen FDA-cleared analytes now in hand, and a first-of-its-kind instrument, we remain focused on advancing TruVerus through continued menu expansion and commercialization,” Marrinucci added. “As we continue to expand the TruVerus menu, we remain committed to working collaboratively with the FDA to bring additional capabilities to market in a thoughtful, data driven way.”

About Truvian

Truvian Health is a transformational diagnostics company redefining healthcare through its FDA-cleared, multi-modal blood testing platform. Built on a foundation of scientific integrity and relentless innovation, Truvian empowers providers and patients with convenient, accurate, timely, and comprehensive testing – without compromise. Truvian’s expanding portfolio of assays delivers central‑lab quality results available to anyone, anywhere. Learn more at truvianhealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

DISCLOSURE: This information includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) and are subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. All statements in this report, other than statements of historical fact, are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of these provisions, including any projections of earnings, revenues or other financial items, any statements of the plans and objectives of our management for future operations, any statements concerning proposed new products or services, any statements regarding the integration, development or commercialization of the business or any assets acquired from other parties, any statements future economic conditions or performance, and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations or any of the forward-looking statements will prove to be correct, and actual results will likely differ, and could differ materially, from those projected or assumed in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on any such forward-looking statements. All subsequent forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Our actual results will likely differ, and may differ materially, from anticipated results. Financial estimates are subject to change and are not intended to be relied upon as predictions of future operating results. All forward-looking statements included in this report are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available to us as of such date. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement. If we do update or correct one or more forward-looking statements, investors and others should not conclude that we will make additional updates or corrections.

Media Contact:

Katherine Atkinson

katherine.c.atkinson@truvianhealth.com

For press inquiries and interview requests, please email us at media@truvianhealth.com.