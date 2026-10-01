Truvian Health Announces Strategic Alliance with Siemens Healthineers to Advance the TruVerus™ Blood Testing Platform

The agreement brings together Truvian’s automated blood testing technology with the global diagnostics expertise of Siemens Healthineers to accelerate platform development and explore future commercialization opportunities

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Truvian Health, a diagnostics company transforming routine blood testing through its automated benchtop platform, today announced a strategic alliance with Siemens Healthineers to advance the TruVerus™ platform and explore opportunities to expand access to high-quality blood testing across a broader range of laboratory and healthcare settings.

The alliance brings together Truvian’s differentiated blood testing platform with Siemens Healthineers’ extensive capabilities in diagnostics, assay development, manufacturing, quality systems, and global commercialization. Siemens Healthineers will provide development support, technical resources, manufacturing expertise, and commercial guidance to support continued advancement of the TruVerus platform. The companies will also explore opportunities to develop and commercialize future diagnostic solutions.

“Partnering with Siemens Healthineers represents an important milestone for Truvian and strong validation of both the TruVerus platform and the market opportunity we are pursuing,” said Dena Marrinucci, PhD, Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Truvian Health. “Siemens Healthineers brings world-class experience developing, manufacturing, and commercializing diagnostic technologies at global scale. Bringing that expertise together with the TruVerus platform can help us accelerate development, expand our capabilities, and ultimately bring high-quality testing to a broader range of healthcare settings.”

Truvian developed TruVerus to deliver a broad menu of routine blood tests from a small blood sample on a single, automated benchtop platform. The system is designed to provide laboratory-quality results while enabling testing in a wider range of healthcare environments.

“The goal of our alliance is to expand patient access to testing. By combining Truvian’s innovative TruVerus platform with our diagnostics expertise and global reach, we see an opportunity to advance innovation and provide the right test, at the right time, in the most convenient way possible," said Dirk Heckel, Chief Technology Officer for Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers.

The companies are focused on advancing diagnostic technologies that can make high-quality testing more accessible, efficient, and integrated into the way healthcare is delivered.

About Truvian

Truvian Health is a transformational diagnostics company redefining healthcare through its FDA cleared, multimodal blood testing platform. Built on a foundation of scientific integrity and relentless innovation, Truvian empowers providers and patients with convenient, accurate, timely, and comprehensive testing – without compromise. Truvian’s expanding portfolio of assays delivers central-lab quality results available to anyone, anywhere. Learn more at truvianhealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

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