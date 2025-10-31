TriSalus Life Sciences to Host Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Thursday November 13, 2025 at 4:30 PM

WESTMINSTER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLSI) (“TriSalus” or the “Company”), an oncology company integrating novel delivery technology with standard of care therapies to transform treatment for patients with solid tumors, announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday November 13, 2025 at 4:30 PM eastern time to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. A press release detailing the results will be issued prior to the call.

Parties interested in participating by phone should register using this online form. After registering for the webcast, dial-in details will be provided in an auto-generated e-mail containing a link to the conference phone number along with a personal pin. The event will also be webcast live on the investor relations section of TriSalus’ website. A replay will also be available on the website following the event.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences® is a growing, oncology focused medical technology business bringing disruptive drug delivery technology with the goal of improving therapeutic delivery for the treatment of both oncologic and non-oncologic conditions. Additionally, we are exploring the integration of our technology with our investigational immunotherapeutic, nelitolimod, a class C Toll-like receptor 9 agonist, for a range of liver and pancreatic indications. We have developed an innovative organ-specific platform that is designed to overcome two of the most significant challenges that prevent optimal delivery and performance of therapeutics in these difficult-to-treat diseases: (I) high intratumoral pressure caused by tumor growth and collapsed vasculature restricting the delivery of oncology therapeutics and (ii) the immunosuppressive properties of liver and pancreatic tumor immune cells. By systematically addressing these barriers, we aim to improve response to therapies and to enable improved patient outcomes.

In partnership with leading cancer centers across the country – and by leveraging deep immuno-oncology expertise and inventive technology development – TriSalus is committed to advancing innovation that improves outcomes for patients. Learn more at trisaluslifesci.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

