Tris Pharma Announces Presentation on The Complexity and Management of ADHD at Psych Congress Elevate 2026

Presentation by leading expert Andrew J. Cutler, MD, will examine the lifelong impact of ADHD, risks of leaving the condition untreated, and importance of individualized treatment

Presentation will also feature information on extended-release amphetamine

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tris Pharma, Inc. (Tris), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing transformative targeted CNS therapeutics, today announced its product theater sponsored presentation at Psych Congress Elevate 2026, taking place June 3-6, 2026, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Details of the innovation theater presentation include:

Theater Title: Adult ADHD: Untangling the Complexity, Optimizing Treatment

Adult ADHD: Untangling the Complexity, Optimizing Treatment Presenter: Andrew Cutler, MD, Clinical Associate Professor of Psychiatry, SUNY Upstate Medical University and Chief Medical Officer, Neuroscience Education Institute

Andrew Cutler, MD, Clinical Associate Professor of Psychiatry, SUNY Upstate Medical University and Chief Medical Officer, Neuroscience Education Institute Date/Time: Thursday, June 4 at 5:15 PM – 5:45 PM PT

Thursday, June 4 at 5:15 PM – 5:45 PM PT Location: Caesars Palace Exhibit Hall Theater | Las Vegas, Nevada





The presentation will examine the growing complexity of ADHD in adults and its lifespan impact, underscoring the importance of individualized treatment approaches. It will also highlight real-world implications of untreated ADHD including the increased car accident risk compared with the general population.

“We recognize that ADHD presents differently across different patients, with symptoms and treatment needs varying widely. Given this complexity and the challenges in finding the optimal solution for each patient, it is important for clinicians to be aware of all the options available, which is why we are committed to raising awareness of individualized treatment approaches,” said Manesh Naidu, MBA, Chief Commercial Officer. “Tris Pharma’s sponsorship of the presentation reflects our longstanding commitment to educating and engaging the next generation of healthcare professionals on innovation in ADHD care.”

Tris Pharma offers treatment options for patients 6 years and older with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), a condition that may present with predominantly inattentive, predominantly hyperactive-impulsive, or combined symptoms. Its portfolio includes five FDA approved and commercially available options comprising both stimulants and non-stimulants in a variety of dose formulations, and all based on its proprietary delivery technology. Tris Pharma executives and company representatives will be available at Booth #610 to provide additional information about the robust portfolio of medicines designed to reflect the diverse needs of the ADHD community.

About Tris Pharma, Inc.

Tris Pharma, Inc. is a privately held, innovation-driven biopharmaceutical commercial-stage company that is applying drug development capabilities and proprietary technologies to transform the treatment of ADHD, pain, and disorders of the central nervous system into advanced, targeted drug delivery. Tris markets a portfolio of best-in-class ADHD products and is developing a robust pipeline of differentiated near-term drug candidates.

For more information, visit www.trispharma.com.

Contact:

Cheryl Patnick

Tris Pharma

732-823-4940

Media Contact:

Madelin Hawtin

LifeSci Communications

MHawtin@lifescicomms.com