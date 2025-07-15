Trialt Names Dr. Yuri Kartashov as Chief R&D Officer to Reinforce Strong Biostatistics and Clinical Data Leadership at the Global CRO

NEEDHAM, Mass. and KYIV, Ukraine (July 15, 2025) – Trialt, a leading global contract research organization (CRO) specializing in biostatistics, statistical programming, data management, and medical writing, today announced the appointment of Yuri Kartashov, PhD as its new Chief Research and Development (R&D) Officer. Dr. Kartashov brings more than two decades of experience leading high-performing teams and developing advanced statistical solutions that accelerate clinical trials and regulatory success.

“Yuri’s deep expertise in data science, statistical innovation, and cross-functional collaboration is exactly what we need to power our next stage of growth,” said Michael Vulikh, CEO of Trialt. “He understands the critical role of data in driving drug development forward, and he brings a visionary approach that aligns with our mission: to help sponsors navigate complexity, recover at-risk studies, and meet critical timelines with confidence.”

With teams across eight countries and engineering roots that support custom, scalable solutions, Trialt has built a reputation as a trusted partner for sponsors facing fast-moving clinical landscapes. The company’s services include:

● Biostatistics: Strategic statistical planning and analysis that inform confident, data-driven decisions

● Statistical Programming: Comprehensive programming solutions supporting all kinds of biometrics deliverables, real-world evidence generation, and trial-related marketing analytics

● Data Management: End-to-end solutions ensuring data integrity, security, and compliance

● Medical Writing: Submission-ready documents tailored to global regulatory expectations

Kartashov most recently held dual roles, serving as vice president of data management and analytics at Veranex and as co-founder and R&D advisor at Cliniphai, where he demonstrated a strong track record of leading innovative R&D initiatives across the life sciences and CRO sectors. At Trialt, he will lead the company’s scientific and technical strategy, driving forward data-centric trial execution and ensuring delivery of high-quality, regulatory-ready outcomes.

“This is an extraordinary time to be shaping the future of clinical development,” said Kartashov. “Trialt is uniquely positioned to lead the way in how data is leveraged to improve trial efficiency, rescue high-stakes programs, and support global submissions. I’m proud to join a team that’s committed to excellence, and I look forward to building on its momentum.”

About Trialt

Trialt is the trusted CRO partner for biostatistics, statistical programming, data management, and medical writing. With expert teams across eight countries and deep engineering roots, we deliver tailored solutions designed to move trials forward and produce measurable results. Sponsors turn to Trialt to scale complex programs, recover at-risk studies, and meet critical timelines with confidence. Learn more at www.trialt.com.

