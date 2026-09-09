Trialbee to Present with Takeda, Showcase AI for Clinical Sites, and Unveil AI-Powered Patient Screening at DPHARM 2026

Trialbee continues to bring fresh innovation to clinical trials with its Honey Platform™, demonstrating how AI is reshaping patient recruitment – and where it goes from here

MALMO, Sweden & WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trialbee, the global patient recruitment leader reimagining clinical trials with AI, will present alongside Takeda at DPHARM 2026 taking place September 15–16 in Boston.

During the event, Trialbee will unveil AI patient screening in its Honey Platform™, the next release on the Applied AI Recruitment roadmap it published earlier this year. Trialbee will also take an active role participating in a panel on AI technology for clinical sites in the Partnerships with Sites pre-conference session.

Joint session with Takeda on turning recruitment investment into a research-ready community

On Tuesday, September 15 at 3:35pm, Amanda Decoker, Head of Patient Engagement, Experience and Retention at Takeda, will join Michael Rosenberg, Senior Director of Business Development at Trialbee, for a session entitled, “Ready to Enroll: Integrating Takeda WeConnect™ and Trialbee Honey™ to Turn Recruitment Investments into a Research-Ready Patient Community.”

As DPHARM focuses on innovative collaborations between sponsors and providers, the session will explore how active recruitment campaigns can do more than fill a single trial. By connecting Takeda WeConnect™ and Trialbee Honey™, recruitment activity can help build a longitudinal patient community that carries forward from one study to the next. The session will examine how unifying data from multiple channels can create a more connected, research-ready community—and help sponsors get more lasting value from their recruitment investment.

View session details here.

AI screening in Honey, unveiled at DPHARM

Trialbee will unveil its native AI screening chatbot in the Honey Platform at DPHARM, bringing conversational AI directly into the patient recruitment experience. Built by recruitment experts with decades of experience, the new capability is designed to make screening more immediate and engaging while giving patients greater choice in how they participate—through an AI-powered conversation or with a live recruitment specialist.

“AI should make recruitment more responsive without taking the human element out of it,” said Martin Kilsgard, Head of Product and Engineering at Trialbee. “Our approach puts decades of recruitment expertise behind the technology while giving patients a choice in how they want to engage. They can get the speed and convenience of an AI conversation when they want it, or choose to speak with a person. That choice gives patients more agency in the recruitment process.”

AI screening is the latest intelligent recruitment feature added to the Honey Platform this year, which already includes:

AI-generated candidate summaries that consolidate assessments and activity history

that consolidate assessments and activity history Duplicate and spam detection

Automatic masking of potentially identifying information in free-text entries

of potentially identifying information in free-text entries AI-powered recruitment data analysis to surface trends and potential risks

to surface trends and potential risks Patient access optimization that flags language and time zone mismatches

Honey’s purpose-built AI screening capability extends that same approach—bringing AI natively into the recruitment workflow to address another critical operational challenge.

A site-level view of AI at the Partnerships with Sites Summit

The day before DPHARM opens, Amanda Moody, Director of Trial Strategy at Trialbee, joins a general session panel at the Partnerships with Sites Summit: “AI in Clinical Trials: Where It’s Actually Delivering Site-Level Value,” on Monday, September 14, at 1:15pm. The panel is moderated by Mohammed Ali, R&D Head of Data Excellence at CSL, and includes speakers from Fox Chase Cancer Center, Bristol Myers Squibb, Mass General Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and Novo Nordisk.

The discussion covers where AI is meaningfully reducing manual work at sites and where expected gains have not materialized, screening and EHR-to-EDC use cases, what breaks when a pilot scales, governance, and how to measure it.

View session details here.

“DPHARM is recognized for bringing together the people and technologies shaping the future of clinical trials, making it an ideal forum for innovation—and Trialbee prides itself on bringing that same forward-thinking approach to patient recruitment, now with AI,” said Rosenberg. “From driving the Patient Recruitment Platform (PRP) category, to our Omnichannel Network, to advancing the infrastructure for trial finders and sponsor-specific patient registries, we’ve consistently looked for new ways to push global recruitment forward. Today, we’re adding to our suite of Applied AI features to explore where we can take patient recruitment next.”

To learn more about Trialbee and the role of Applied AI in patient recruitment, visit www.trialbee.com.

About Trialbee

Trialbee is the global patient recruitment leader reimagining the impact of Applied AI I clinical research. Its leading Honey Platform™ unifies patient outreach, medical pre-qualification, site-patient communication, and reporting to improve referral quality, trial finder support, and last-mile site handoff across clinical programs and therapeutic areas. With more than 2.5 million patient journeys managed in Honey, Trialbee supports over 6,000 research sites across 50 countries and 66 languages – with a 91% repeat business rate with leading biopharmaceutical companies. Headquartered in Sweden and the United States, Trialbee is focused on advancing global patient recruitment to improve access to clinical research for all. Get started at www.trialbee.com.

Media contact

Matt Magliozzo, Gregory

1.732.598.6814

mmagliozzo@gregoryagency.com