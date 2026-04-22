Trethera Announces Appointment of M. Andrew (“Drew”) Woodmansee to Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trethera Corporation (“Trethera”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class therapies for cancer, autoimmune, and neuroimmune diseases, today announced the appointment of M. Andrew “Drew” Woodmansee to its Board of Directors as an independent director. Mr. Woodmansee brings more than 30 years of experience advising life sciences companies on intellectual property, corporate strategy, and complex transactions. He currently serves as Vice President of Legal Affairs at Biolinq Incorporated in San Diego.

“We are pleased to welcome Drew to the Trethera Board,” said Dr. Ken Schultz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Trethera. “Drew brings a unique combination of legal, strategic, and operational experience across medical devices and pharmaceuticals. His deep expertise in intellectual property, capital formation, and corporate governance will be invaluable as we advance TRE-515 into later-stage clinical development and position Trethera for institutional financing and strategic partnerships.”

“I am excited to join Trethera at this important stage in its evolution,” said Mr. Woodmansee. “TRE-515 represents a compelling first-in-class approach targeting nucleotide metabolism, with broad potential across oncology and autoimmune diseases. I look forward to working with the Board and management team as Trethera progresses through its next phase of growth and value creation.”

Mr. Woodmansee currently serves as Vice President of Legal Affairs at Biolinq, a privately held medical device company, where he is a member of the executive leadership team. He oversees all legal, intellectual property, compliance, privacy, and corporate governance functions. During his tenure, he has played a central role in scaling Biolinq, supporting FDA clearance of its first device and leading three major financing rounds totaling approximately $265 million as the company grew from fewer than 25 employees in 2021 to 125 today.

Prior to Biolinq, Mr. Woodmansee was a partner at several leading law firms, including Morrison & Foerster and Jones Day. During his 25 years in private practice, he advised medical device, pharmaceutical, and technology companies on intellectual property litigation, licensing, and regulatory matters. He has served as first-chair trial counsel in numerous patent cases and has negotiated dozens of complex licensing and commercial agreements.

“As a senior partner at Morrison & Foerster, I worked closely with Drew for over 15 years advising leading life sciences companies,” said Mr. David Doyle, Trethera investor and advisor. “He brings exceptional legal acumen, strategic judgment, and real-world company-building experience that will be critical as Trethera scales and engages institutional investors.”

Mr. Woodmansee holds a Juris Doctor degree from Notre Dame Law School and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of Notre Dame. He has been recognized as one of the top intellectual property attorneys in Southern California and has held multiple leadership and advisory roles within the legal and life sciences communities.

About Trethera and TRE-515

Trethera is a clinical-stage, privately held, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to pioneering the development of novel treatments for autoimmune diseases and cancers. Founded by prominent UCLA scientists, Trethera is led by experienced management and board members. Trethera's innovative approach to targeting nucleotide metabolism led to the development of TRE-515, an orally administered capsule. TRE-515 is a first-in-class clinical-stage drug that inhibits deoxycytidine kinase (dCK), the rate-limiting enzyme in the nucleoside salvage pathway, one of two biosynthetic pathways that generate DNA precursors. It is believed that some forms of cancer may be preferentially dependent on the salvage pathway to support tumor growth, and certain autoimmune diseases might also respond to TRE-515 treatment. The FDA has designated TRE-515 a Fast Track drug for prostate cancer and an Orphan Drug for two autoimmune neurologic diseases. Trethera is developing TRE-515 for use as a monotherapy or in combination to precisely target a metabolic vulnerability of cancer or autoimmune diseases that will transform outcomes for patients.

For more information, please visit us at trethera.com or e-mail Investor Relations at ir@trethera.com. You can also follow Trethera on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Trethera believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are “forward-looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. Although Trethera has a reasonable basis for the forward-looking statements contained herein, Trethera cautions that such statements are based on current expectations about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and factors relating to medical and scientific research, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Trethera’s control, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the extent to which development of any novel cancer therapies or therapies for autoimmune diseases succeeds; whether Trethera would obtain the necessary regulatory approvals to commence human trials or commercialize TRE-515 or any novel therapies resulting from such research; Trethera successfully implementing its growth strategy, including that relating to its disease therapies; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; and risks and uncertainties applicable to the business of Trethera. The statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and Trethera does not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.