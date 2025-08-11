SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Traws Pharma to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, August 14, 2025

August 11, 2025 | 
1 min read

NEWTOWN, Pa., Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traws Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRAW) (“Traws Pharma”, “Traws” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to target critical threats to human health from respiratory viral diseases, today announced plans to host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 14, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET to discuss financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 and recent business progress.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

  • Date: Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 8:30 AM ET
  • Participant Dial-in (U.S.): 1-877-407-0789
  • Participant Dial-in (International): 1-201-689-8562
  • Conference ID: 13754425
  • Webcast Access: Click Here

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Traws website at https://www.trawspharma.com/corporate-events-presentations.

About Traws Pharma, Inc.

Traws Pharma is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies to target critical threats to human health in respiratory viral diseases. Traws integrates antiviral drug development, medical intelligence and regulatory strategy to meet real world challenges in the treatment of viral diseases. We are advancing novel investigational oral small molecule antiviral agents that have potent activity against difficult to treat or resistant virus strains that threaten human health: bird flu and seasonal influenza, and COVID-19/Long COVID. Tivoxavir marboxil is in development as a single dose treatment for bird flu and seasonal influenza, targeting the influenza cap-dependent endonuclease (CEN). Ratutrelvir is in development as a ritonavir-independent COVID treatment, targeting the Main protease (Mpro or 3CL protease).

Traws is actively seeking development and commercialization partners for its legacy clinical oncology programs, rigosertib and narazaciclib. More details can be found on Traws’ website at https://www.ir.trawspharma.com/partnering.

For more information, please visit www.trawspharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Traws Pharma Contact:
Charles Parker
Traws Pharma, Inc.
cparker@trawspharma.com
www.trawspharma.com

Investor Contact:
John Fraunces
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
917-355-2395
jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com


Pennsylvania Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Gilead's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Earnings
Gilead Confident in PrEP Franchise Even Amid Preventive Task Force Uncertainties
August 8, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Man in low poly style before important choice stock illustration, decision, triple, three
Earnings
Lilly Faces Triple Threat of Drug Pricing Pressure as CEO Emphasizes Value
August 7, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Courtesy of Sarepta Therapeutics
Earnings
Despite Safety Drama, Sarepta Beats Q2 Estimates—But No Thanks to Elevidys Sales
August 7, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Bayer's factory and office in Berlin
Earnings
Bayer Expects More Layoffs To Come Following a Brutal Two Years of Cost-Cutting
August 6, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky