Traws Pharma to Host Investor Event on Bird Flu and COVID Product Candidates Virtual Event to be Held on Monday, March 31, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET

NEWTON, Pa., March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traws Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRAW) (“Traws Pharma”, “Traws” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to target critical threats to human health from respiratory viral diseases, today announced that it will host a virtual investor event on Monday, March 31, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET. To register, click here.

The event will feature Robert R. Redfield, MD, former Director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Chief Medical Officer of Traws, and members of Traws management, including C. David Pauza, PhD, Chief Science Officer, who will discuss:

Tivoxavir Marboxil and Bird Flu : The significant public health risk and treatment landscape for H5N1 bird flu, data from Traws’ preclinical proof-of-concept and Phase 1 studies, as recently presented at ICAR 2025 1 , and next steps, including plans to interact with the FDA

: The significant public health risk and treatment landscape for H5N1 bird flu, data from Traws’ preclinical proof-of-concept and Phase 1 studies, as recently presented at ICAR 2025 , and next steps, including plans to interact with the FDA Ratutrelvir and COVID-19: The ongoing need for improved therapy to reduce the frequency of clinical rebound and the concomitant risk for long COVID, without the risk of ritonavir-induced drug-drug interactions, data from Traws’ preclinical and Phase 1 studies, as recently presented at ICAR 20251, and next steps, including plans to interact with the FDA

About Tivoxavir Marboxil

Tivoxavir marboxil (TXM) is an investigational oral, small molecule CAP-dependent endonuclease inhibitor designed to be administered as a single-dose for the treatment of bird flu and seasonal influenza. It has demonstrated potent in vitro activity against a range of influenza strains in preclinical studies, including the highly pathogenic avian flu H5N1 (bird flu). Consistent, positive preclinical data from three species indicate that a single dose of TXM demonstrated a therapeutic effect against H5N1 bird flu. Seasonal influenza represents an estimated multi-billion dollar antiviral market opportunity, largely driven by global health organizations, practice guidelines and government tenders2, with upside potential from potential pandemic flu outbreaks including H5N1 bird flu. We believe that these data support further development of tivoxavir marboxil as a treatment for bird flu.

About Ratutrelvir

Ratutrelvir is an investigational oral, small molecule Mpro (3CL protease) inhibitor designed to be a broadly acting treatment for COVID-19, to be used without ritonavir. It has demonstrated in vitro activity against a range of COVID-19 strains. Preclinical and Phase 1 studies show that ratutrelvir does not require co-administration with a metabolic inhibitor, such as ritonavir, which could avoid ritonavir-associated drug-drug interactions4, and potentially enable wider patient use. Phase 1 data also show that ratutrelvir’s pharmacokinetic (PK) profile demonstrated maintenance of target blood plasma levels approximately 13 times above the EC 50 using the target Phase 2 dosing regimen of 600 mg/day for ten days, which may also reduce the likelihood of clinical rebound and, consequently, reduce the risk for long COVID.5 Industry data indicate that COVID treatment represents a potential multi-billion dollar market opportunity6,7.

About Traws Pharma, Inc.

Traws Pharma is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies to target critical threats to human health in respiratory viral diseases. We are advancing novel investigational antiviral agents that have potent activity against difficult to treat or resistant virus strains that threaten human health. Our product candidates are intended to be safe, with simple dosing regimens. We strive to utilize accelerated clinical trial strategies with a commitment to patients who are especially vulnerable.

The Company’s two antiviral programs are investigational oral small molecules targeting bird flu and seasonal influenza, and COVID-19. Tivoxavir marboxil is in development as a single dose treatment for bird flu and seasonal influenza, targeting the influenza cap-dependent endonuclease (CEN). Ratutrelvir is in development as a COVID treatment, targeting the Main protease (Mpro or 3CL protease), without the need for co-administration of ritonavir.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and involve risks and uncertainties including statements regarding the Company, its business and product candidates, including the potential opportunity, benefits, effectiveness, safety, and the clinical and regulatory plans for tivoxavir marboxil and ratutrelvir. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including “believes”, “estimates”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “may”, “could”, “might”, “will”, “should”, “preliminary”, “encouraging”, “approximately” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Although Traws believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including the success and timing of Traws’ clinical trials, collaborations, market conditions, regulatory requirements and pathways for approval, the extent of the spread and threat of the bird flu, the ongoing need for improved therapy to reduce the frequency of clinical rebound and the concomitant risk for long COVID, and those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Traws’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Traws undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

