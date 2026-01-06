SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Travere Therapeutics to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 6, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced that Eric Dube, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 12, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. PT.



A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Investor page of Travere’s website at ir.travere.com/events-presentations, and a replay will be available for up to 30 days following the event.

About Travere Therapeutics

At Travere Therapeutics, we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families, and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent – that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com.


Contacts

Investors:
888-969-7879
IR@travere.com

Media:
888-969-7879
mediarelations@travere.com

Southern California Events
Travere Therapeutics
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Sagittal brain showing cortical thinning and ventricular enlargement associated with Alzheimer disease, displayed on a blue background for anatomical clarity.
Alzheimer’s disease
Eisai Still Confident in Anti-Tau Asset as J&J Becomes Latest Victim in Spiraling Space
December 5, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Cardiovascular disease
Amgen’s Repatha Cuts Risk of First Heart Attack by 36% in Phase III Trial
November 10, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Highway in Phoenix, Arizona leading toward downtown at sunset
Cell and Gene Therapy
Meeting on the Mesa Arrives Amid Mixed Signals for Cell and Gene Therapy
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves