Travere Therapeutics Announces Planned Chief Executive Officer Transition

Eric Dube, Ph.D., has decided to step down as President and Chief Executive Officer in December Following Eight Years of Exemplary Leadership

Bradley L. Campbell to be Appointed President and CEO Effective December 1, 2026

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$TVTX--Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TVTX) today announced that Eric Dube, Ph.D., has made the difficult and personal decision to step down as president and chief executive officer to focus on his health and family. The Company’s Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Bradley L. Campbell, former president and CEO of Amicus Therapeutics, now a wholly owned subsidiary of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., to succeed Dr. Dube as president and chief executive officer and a member of the Board, effective December 1, 2026. Dr. Dube will continue to serve as president and chief executive officer until that date and will remain employed by the Company as executive advisor through February 15, 2027, to support an orderly transition.

“Leading Travere has been the greatest privilege of my career,” said Dr. Dube. “When I became CEO almost eight years ago, I believed we had an opportunity and a responsibility to deliver meaningful innovation to rare disease communities that had waited far too long for better therapies. Together, our team has brought important medicines to patients, built a diverse pipeline and achieved a milestone particularly meaningful to me - the first approved medicine for FSGS. My own experiences with rare disease have also given me a profound appreciation for health, family and time. After considerable reflection, I’ve decided this is the right moment for me to step away from full-time operating roles and devote greater attention to those priorities. I have made that decision with enormous confidence in Travere’s future, its leadership team and in Bradley. He has the unique experience, values and commitment to patients to lead this company through its next chapter, and I look forward to supporting a seamless transition.”

Since becoming president and chief executive officer in January 2019, Dr. Dube has guided Travere’s evolution into a leading rare disease company. Under his leadership, the Company achieved regulatory approvals in IgA nephropathy and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), expanded its pipeline and capabilities, and strengthened a culture grounded in patients, purpose and performance.

“Eric has led Travere through a period of extraordinary evolution, further establishing the Company as a leader in rare kidney disease and creating a strong foundation for continued growth and positive impact,” said Gary Lyons, chairman of the Travere Board of Directors. “The Board has worked closely and collaboratively with Eric on succession planning and conducted a thoughtful and comprehensive search process focused on the experience and leadership qualities required for the Company’s next chapter. The Board fully supports and respects Eric’s personal decision, and we are deeply grateful for his leadership and his commitment to ensuring a seamless transition.”

Lyons continued, “Bradley stood out for his unique combination of scientific, commercial and operational expertise, his proven ability to scale innovative rare disease therapies and advance clinical pipelines, and his track record of significant growth and value creation. He is also a deeply patient-centered leader who has helped transform a purpose-driven biotechnology company into a global commercial rare disease organization. The Board believes Bradley could not be a better fit to build on Travere’s momentum, work alongside our talented leadership team and advance the Company’s mission through its next phase of growth.”

Mr. Campbell brings more than 25 years of biopharmaceutical experience, much of it focused on developing and delivering transformative medicines for people living with rare diseases. Over nearly 20 years at Amicus, he held roles of increasing responsibility before becoming chief executive officer in 2022. During his tenure as CEO, Amicus experienced significant commercial growth and evolved from a single-product company into a multi-franchise global rare disease organization. Previously, he held various commercial and business development roles at Genzyme and Bristol-Myers Squibb. Mr. Campbell currently serves on boards and advisory bodies, including the Advisory Board of the Duke-Margolis Institute for Health Policy.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Campbell stated, “I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Travere at such an important moment in the Company’s evolution. I have long admired Travere’s commitment to the rare disease community, its strong purpose-driven culture and the extraordinary results Eric and the team have delivered for communities with the greatest unmet needs. I see an exciting opportunity to build on that momentum, reach more people living with rare disease and continue creating meaningful value for all stakeholders. I look forward to getting to know fellow Traverians, the patient community and other partners - and to all we will accomplish together.”

About Travere Therapeutics

At Travere Therapeutics, we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent – that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Without limiting the foregoing, these statements are often identified by the words “on-track,” “positioned,” “look forward to,” “will,” “would,” “may,” “might,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “potential,” or similar expressions. In addition, expressions of strategies, intentions or plans are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, references to: statements and expectations regarding the planned transition of the role of President, CEO and Board member from Dr. Dube to Mr. Campbell, and the expected timing and impacts thereof; and statements and expectations regarding the Company’s future growth prospects and ability to reach more people living with rare disease and continue creating meaningful value for all stakeholders. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties related to the planned transition of the role of President, CEO and Board member. The Company also faces risks and uncertainties related to its business and finances in general, the success of its commercial products, risks and uncertainties associated with its preclinical and clinical stage pipeline, risks and uncertainties associated with the regulatory review and approval process, risks and uncertainties associated with enrollment of clinical trials for rare diseases, and risks that ongoing or planned clinical trials may not succeed or may be delayed for safety, regulatory or other reasons. Specifically, the Company faces risks associated with the commercial launch of FILSPARI in FSGS and the ongoing commercialization in IgAN, the timing and potential outcome of its and its partners’ clinical studies, market acceptance of its commercial products including efficacy, safety, price, reimbursement, and benefit over competing therapies, risks related to the challenges of manufacturing scale-up, risks associated with the successful development and execution of commercial strategies for such products, including FILSPARI, and risks and uncertainties related to the current administration, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties related to tariffs and the funding, staffing and prioritization of resources at government agencies including the FDA. The Company also faces the risk that it will be unable to raise additional funding that may be required to complete development of any or all of its product candidates, including as a result of macroeconomic conditions; risks relating to the Company’s dependence on contractors for clinical drug supply and commercial manufacturing; uncertainties relating to patent protection and exclusivity periods and intellectual property rights of third parties; risks associated with regulatory interactions; and risks and uncertainties relating to competitive products, including current and potential future generic competition with certain of the Company’s products, including potential ANDA filings or patent challenges, and technological changes that may limit demand for the Company’s products. The Company also faces additional risks associated with global and macroeconomic conditions, including health epidemics and pandemics, including risks related to potential disruptions to clinical trials, commercialization activity, supply chain, and manufacturing operations. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond our control. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Investors are referred to the full discussion of risks and uncertainties, including under the heading “Risk Factors”, as included in the Company’s most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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