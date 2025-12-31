SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

TransMedics to Participate in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 30, 2025 | 
1 min read

ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedics Group, Inc. ("TransMedics") (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure, today announced that members of the management team will present at the upcoming 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Monday, January 12, 2026, at 3:00 pm Pacific Standard Time / 6:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Event: 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference 

Date: Monday, January 12, 2026

Time: 3:00 pm PST

A live and archived webcast of the presentations will be available on the "Investors" section of the TransMedics website at https://investors.transmedics.com/. The Company's standard investor presentation is also available through this link.

About TransMedics Group, Inc.

TransMedics is the world's leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure.

Investor Contact:

Brian Johnston

Laine Morgan

332-895-3222

Investors@transmedics.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transmedics-to-participate-in-the-44th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-302650761.html

SOURCE TransMedics Group, Inc.

Massachusetts Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Sagittal brain showing cortical thinning and ventricular enlargement associated with Alzheimer disease, displayed on a blue background for anatomical clarity.
Alzheimer’s disease
Eisai Still Confident in Anti-Tau Asset as J&J Becomes Latest Victim in Spiraling Space
December 5, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Hiring collage showing HR checking applicant information
Job Trends
Hiring Outlook: Job Openings Will Likely Drop as 2025 Winds Down But Could Rise in 2026
November 20, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Boston, Massachusetts, skyline over Quincy Market
Job Trends
21 Companies Miss Massachusetts Hiring Targets, Affecting Hundreds of Jobs
November 13, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Cardiovascular disease
Amgen’s Repatha Cuts Risk of First Heart Attack by 36% in Phase III Trial
November 10, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie