Transition of Promotional Activities for Allergen Immunotherapy Drug Actair® in Japan

BAAR, Switzerland & OSAKA, Japan & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stallergenes Greer, Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (“Shionogi”) and CEOLIA Pharma Co. Ltd (“CEOLIA”) today announced the transition of promotional activities for Actair® in Japan. Actair® is Stallergenes Greer’s sublingual immunotherapy tablet for the treatment of patients suffering from house dust mite induced allergic rhinitis.

After ending the license agreement established in 2010 with Shionogi, which had been responsible for developing, registering, and commercialising Actair® in Japan, Stallergenes Greer has appointed CEOLIA as its new promotional partner in the country starting July 3. To ensure the continuity of both patient care and support for healthcare professionals, Shionogi will continue during a transition period to serve as the Marketing Authorisation Holder (MAH) in Japan and remain responsible for the importation, manufacturing and distribution of Actair®. Shionogi will also provide active support to CEOLIA by transferring knowledge and offering operational assistance.

Stallergenes Greer acknowledges Shionogi’s contribution and sustained commitment to improving allergy care in Japan. The company welcomes CEOLIA as a trusted new partner and looks forward to working closely together to further advance access to allergen immunotherapy treatments and continue to improve the quality of life of patients with respiratory allergies.

ABOUT STALLERGENES GREER

Headquartered in Baar (Switzerland), Stallergenes Greer is a global healthcare company specialising in the diagnosis and treatment of allergies through the development and commercialisation of allergen immunotherapy products and services. Supported by more than 100 years of expertise and innovation, our products are available for patients in over 40 countries.

For more information, visit www.stallergenesgreer.com.

ABOUT SHIONOGI & Co. Ltd

Shionogi has identified “Contributing to a Healthy and Prosperous Life” as one of its key material issues. The group is committed to building a society where everyone can live vibrantly and true to themselves. With a continued focus on areas of high unmet medical needs, Shionogi strives to deliver innovative treatments that improve the quality of life (QOL) for patients and their families.

For more information, visit https://www.shionogi.com/jp/ja/

ABOUT CEOLIA

CEOLIA, founded in 2010, is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to serving all healthcare needs in the otolaryngology (ENT) field. With a mission and philosophy to serve and contribute to people's health and happiness, we develop and manufacture and market ethical drugs, medical devices, and diagnostic reagents in the ENT field. For more information, visit https://www.ceolia.co.jp/.

