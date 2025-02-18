TransCelerate BioPharma Releases 2024 Annual Report, Highlights Strategic Vision and Announces Board Leadership Transition

Highlights transformative progress across its numerous member-driven initiatives and outlines a bold vision for the future of pharma R&D

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TransCelerate BioPharma (TransCelerate), a global nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the health of patients by accelerating and simplifying the clinical R&D process, has released its 2024 Annual Report. The report highlights a bold strategic vision to transform clinical research through convergence with clinical care and reinforces TransCelerate’s ongoing commitment to innovation and collaboration across the R&D ecosystem. The organization also announced the appointment of Robert Metcalf, Group Vice President of CDDA, China & Japan Medical at Eli Lilly and Company, as its new Chair of the Board; and Christopher Corsico, Senior Vice President, Head of Development, GSK, as Vice Chair of the Board.

Accelerating Innovation and Collaboration in 2024

Since its founding in 2012, TransCelerate has established itself as a leading catalyst for progress in clinical research, delivering more than 570 tools and resources to improve the efficiency, quality, and effectiveness of drug development. The 2024 Annual Report underscores the organization’s growth and impact, which includes:

Expanding Global Membership : Welcoming Gilead Sciences in early 2024, bringing the consortium to over 20 of the world’s leading biopharmaceutical innovators.

: Welcoming Gilead Sciences in early 2024, bringing the consortium to over 20 of the world’s leading biopharmaceutical innovators. Delivering High-Impact Resources : Launching transformative tools to facilitate digitization of protocol data flow, advance scientific decision-making through data sharing, navigate global regulatory complexity, and support patient-centric trial design.

: Launching transformative tools to facilitate digitization of protocol data flow, advance scientific decision-making through data sharing, navigate global regulatory complexity, and support patient-centric trial design. Engaging Health Authorities and Other Key Stakeholders : Collaboration with more than 18 global health authorities to enhance patient safety, improve trial efficiency, and promote data quality.

: Collaboration with more than 18 global health authorities to enhance patient safety, improve trial efficiency, and promote data quality. Global Presence: Participating in over 40 key events across four continents to advance dialogue with industry leaders, regulators, and innovators.

“In 2024, we took important steps toward our goal of converging clinical research and care,” said Janice Chang, CEO of TransCelerate. “With our member companies and partners across the R&D ecosystem, we’re tackling challenges that no single organization could address alone, launching valuable tools and resources to help simplify clinical research, enhance patient experience, and improve data interoperability. Together, we’re paving the way for a more efficient, patient-focused R&D ecosystem.”

Strategic Vision: Building the Future of Clinical Research

Transforming Connectivity : Reimagining how the various components of clinical research interact to facilitate a seamless and efficient experience for researchers, clinicians, and patients.

: Reimagining how the various components of clinical research interact to facilitate a seamless and efficient experience for researchers, clinicians, and patients. Information Sharing & Reuse : Unlocking the potential of data to accelerate discoveries, reduce redundancy, and maintain strong security standards.

: Unlocking the potential of data to accelerate discoveries, reduce redundancy, and maintain strong security standards. Innovative Trial Design: Developing patient-centered trial methodologies to enhance accessibility and generate more relevant and impactful research outcomes.

TransCelerate’s vision for the future centers on three strategic focus areas, outlined in

The report also highlights forward-looking opportunities, including expanding collaborations worldwide, embedding diversity across initiatives, and evaluating where artificial intelligence (AI) might improve trial design and execution.

Board Leadership Succession

As part of its ongoing commitment to strong leadership and strategic continuity, TransCelerate announced the appointment of two longstanding board members,and, to new leadership positions.

Robert Metcalf, an industry leader with extensive expertise in clinical research and regulatory affairs, has been named Chair of the TransCelerate Board of Directors. Metcalf has spent over three decades at Eli Lilly and Company, holding leadership roles across global clinical development, patient safety, regulatory affairs, and compliance.

Additionally, Christopher Corsico, Senior Vice President, Head of Development at GSK, has been appointed Vice Chair of the Board. With a distinguished career spanning clinical development and regulatory strategy, Corsico brings deep expertise that will support TransCelerate’s continued mission to drive innovation and collaboration across the biopharmaceutical industry.

“I am honored to partner with Chris and Janice leading TransCelerate’s board. The mission of TransCelerate and the role we can collectively play in advancing positive change has never been more important. With the strategic direction that we have set and our track record of delivering tangible, meaningful solutions, I am extremely confident about what we can accomplish next,” said Metcalf.

The Path Forward

As TransCelerate looks ahead to 2025 and beyond, its focus remains on driving industry-wide collaboration to address barriers in clinical research and advancing its mission to benefit patients globally. The organization’s dedication to fostering innovation and collaboration, and addressing drug development’s largest challenges, continues to position it as a leader in reshaping the clinical trial landscape.

To learn more about TransCelerate BioPharma and its 2024 Annual Report, visit www.transceleratebiopharma.com.

About TransCelerate BioPharma Inc.

TransCelerate BioPharma (TransCelerate) is a non-profit organization that fosters collaboration across the global biopharmaceutical research and development community to drive innovation, simplify clinical trials and help bring new treatments to patients faster, safer and more efficiently.

Headquartered in the Philadelphia area, TransCelerate has 20 member companies and a robust portfolio of initiatives focused on transforming connectivity, enabling information sharing and reuse, and driving innovative trial design. For more information, please visit transceleratebiopharmainc.com .

