Transcat to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences in November 2025

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transcat, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRNS) (“Transcat” or the “Company”), a leader in test, measurement, control and calibration, today announced that management will attend the Baird 2025 Global Industrial Conference, Raymond James Sonoma Small Cap Summit, and Stephens Annual Investment Conference in November 2025.

Transcat President and Chief Executive Officer Lee Rudow and Chief Financial Officer Thomas Barbato will attend the Baird 2025 Global Industrial Conference and Raymond James Sonoma Small Cap Summit, where they are scheduled to host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at each event. Mr. Rudow will also host a presentation at the Baird 2025 Global Industrial Conference on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Central time.

Mr. Barbato and Chief Operating Officer Michael West are scheduled to attend the Stephens Annual Investment Conference, where they are scheduled to host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors.

Baird 2025 Global Industrial Conference

Date: November 11-12, 2025

Location: Ritz-Carlton, Chicago, IL

Format: In-person 1x1s Meetings, In-person Presentation

Attendees: President and Chief Executive Officer Lee Rudow and Chief Financial Officer Thomas Barbato

Presentation: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 8:30 a.m. Central time, Session VII, Seneca, 11th Floor

Conference Website: Click here

Raymond James Sonoma Small Cap Summit

Date: November 17, 2025

Location: Meritage Resort and Spa, Sonoma, CA

Format: In-person 1x1 Meetings

Attendees: President and Chief Executive Officer Lee Rudow and Chief Financial Officer Thomas Barbato

Stephens Annual Investment Conference

Date: November 19, 2025

Location: Grand Hyatt Nashville, Nashville, TN

Format: In-person 1x1 Meetings

Attendees: Chief Financial Officer Thomas Barbato and Chief Operating Officer Michael West

Conference Website: Click here

For more information on the Baird 2025 Global Industrial Conference, Raymond James Sonoma Small Cap Summit, Stephens Annual Investment Conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Transcat management, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to TRNS@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc. is a leading provider of accredited calibration, reliability, maintenance optimization, quality and compliance, validation, Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS), and pipette services. The Company is focused on providing best-in-class services and products to highly regulated industries, particularly the Life Science industry, which includes pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and other FDA-regulated businesses, as well as aerospace and defense, and energy and utilities. Transcat provides periodic on-site services, mobile calibration services, pickup and delivery, in-house services at Calibration Service Centers strategically located across the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Ireland. In addition, Transcat operates calibration labs in imbedded customer-site locations. The breadth and depth of measurement parameters addressed by Transcat’s ISO/IEC 17025 scopes of accreditation are believed to be the best in the industry.

Transcat also operates as a leading value-added distributor that markets, sells and rents new and used national and proprietary brand instruments to customers primarily in North America. The Company believes its combined Service and Distribution segment offerings, experience, technical expertise, and integrity create a unique and compelling value proposition for its customers.

Transcat’s strategy is to leverage its strong brand and unique value proposition that includes its comprehensive instrument service capabilities, Cost, Control and Optimizations services, and leading distribution platform to drive organic sales growth. The Company will also look to expand its addressable calibration market through acquisitions and capability investments to further realize the inherent leverage of its business model. More information about Transcat can be found at: Transcat.com.

