Press Releases

Tourmaline Bio to Present at the Guggenheim Securities SMID Cap Biotech Conference

January 27, 2025 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (Tourmaline) (NASDAQ: TRML), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing transformative medicines to dramatically improve the lives of patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that Sandeep Kulkarni, MD, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, is expected to participate in the following investor conference:

Guggenheim Securities SMID Cap Biotech Conference, New York
Fireside Chat
Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 1:30 pm ET

A live webcast and replay, when available, will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the News & Investors section of the Tourmaline Bio website at ir.tourmalinebio.com.

About Tourmaline Bio
Tourmaline is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company driven by its mission to develop transformative medicines that dramatically improve the lives of patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. Tourmaline’s lead asset is pacibekitug (also referred to as TOUR006). For more information about Tourmaline Bio and pacibekitug, please visit https://www.tourmalinebio.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Media Contact
Scient PR
Sarah Mishek
SMishek@ScientPR.com

Investor Contact
Meru Advisors
Lee M. Stern
lstern@meruadvisors.com

New York
