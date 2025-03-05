TNF Pharmaceuticals to Host Investor Conference Call and Webcast Featuring Clinical Scientific Updates on Thursday, March 6, 2025

Concurrent clinical studies underway evaluating novel TNF-alpha inhibitor for treating muscle loss associated with hip/femur fracture repair, GLP-1 weight loss

Investors invited to submit questions prior to the event

TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: TNFA) ("TNF" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, today announced that it will host an investor conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 4:30 pm ET. Mitchell Glass, M.D., President and Chief Medical Officer of TNF, will provide a clinical scientific update on the Company's lead candidate isomyosamine, a novel oral TNF-alpha (TNF-α) inhibitor drug shown to positively impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation.





A Phase 2b clinical trial is currently underway to evaluate isomyosamine as a treatment for chronic inflammation associated with muscle loss (frailty or sarcopenia) in patients who have undergone hip or femur fracture repair surgery. Concurrently, TNF recently launched the first in a series of studies to evaluate the impact of isomyosamine for preserving lean muscle mass during and after GLP-1 obesity treatments for weight loss.

About Isomyosamine

Isomyosamine is a novel plant alkaloid small molecule shown to regulate the immuno-metabolic system through the modulation of numerous pro-inflammatory cytokines including TNF-alpha (TNF-α), an immune cell signaling protein and inflammatory cytokine responsible for inducing and maintaining the inflammatory process. TNF-α is located upstream of a cascade of molecular signals that induces inflammation and helps activate the process of aging. Many in vivo and in vitro studies have shown that TNF-α plays a causative role in the pathogenesis of various age-related diseases.

About TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: TNFA), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to extending healthy lifespan, is focused on developing two novel therapeutic platforms that treat the causes of disease rather than only addressing the symptoms. Isomyosamine is a drug platform based on a clinical stage small molecule that regulates the immune system to control TNF-α, which drives chronic inflammation and other pro-inflammatory cell signaling cytokines. Isomyosamine is being developed to treat diseases and disorders marked by acute or chronic inflammation. The Company’s second drug platform, Supera-CBD, is being developed to treat chronic pain, addiction and epilepsy. Supera-CBD is a novel synthetic derivative of cannabidiol (CBD) and is being developed to address and improve upon the rapidly growing CBD market, which includes both FDA approved drugs and CBD products not currently regulated as drugs. For more information, visit www.tnfpharma.com.

