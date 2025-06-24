Tivic Health Announces 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tivic Health® Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIVC), a diversified therapeutics company, announced today its Virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Monday, June 30, 2025 at 1:00 PM, Pacific Time | 4:00 PM Eastern Time.

The Company has adopted a virtual format for its Annual Meeting to provide a consistent and convenient experience for all stockholders regardless of their location. In lieu of a live Q&A session, stockholders can submit questions for management’s consideration through the virtual Annual Meeting platform both before and during the Annual Meeting.

WHEN: Monday, June 30, 2025 TIME: 1:00 PM PT | 4:00 PM ET WHERE: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/TIVC2025

Only stockholders of record of shares of Tivic Health’s common stock at the close of business on May 14, 2025 are entitled to notice of and to vote at, the Annual Meeting. To attend online and participate in the Annual Meeting, stockholders of record will need to use the control number included on the proxy card they received in the mail to log into the Annual Meeting. Beneficial owners who do not have a control number may gain access to the Annual Meeting by logging into their brokerage firm’s website and selecting the stockholder communication mailbox to link through to the Annual Meeting. Instructions should also be provided on the voting instruction card provided by their broker, bank, or other nominee.

The company’s Proxy Statement, proxy card and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, are available on the Internet at: SEC Filings - Tivic Health.

About Tivic Health Systems, Inc.

Tivic Health is a diversified immunotherapeutics company harnessing the power of the immune and autonomic nervous systems to fight disease and restore health. Tivic Health's bioelectronic program is focused on developing personalized non-invasive therapeutic devices for vagus nerve stimulation to improve clinical outcomes in inflammatory, neurologic and cardiac disease. The program also includes Tivic Health's first FDA approved product, ClearUP®, which has been proven to provide temporary relief of sinus pain, pressure and congestion and is available through top-tier online retail and distribution partners. The company's newly formed biopharmaceutical program is focused on commercial advancement of the toll-like receptor 5 drugs Entolimod™ and Entolasta™, including lead product candidate Entolimod for acute radiation syndrome. The company is also driving expansion into additional indications for Entolimod and Entolasta.

For more information about Tivic Health, visit: https://ir.tivichealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties relevant to the company, and other important factors, see Tivic Health’s filings with the SEC, including, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 21, 2025, under the heading “Risk Factors”, as well as the company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and the company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Hanover International, Inc.

ir@tivichealth.com