TiumBio Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Oral Immuno-Oncology Drug TU2218

TU2218 is a potentially first-in-class dual inhibitor targeting transforming growth factor beta receptor 1 (TGFR1) and vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 2 (VEGFR2)

The first patient with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma was dosed in the Phase 2a clinical trial of TU2218

The Phase 2a trial of TU2218 starts with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, as well as biliary tract cancer patients. It will be later expanded to colorectal cancer patients

BOSTON and SEONGNAM, South Korea, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TiumBio Co., Ltd. (Kosdaq: 321550), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative therapeutics for patients with rare and incurable diseases, announced today that the first patient has been dosed in its Phase 2 clinical trial of TU2218.

TU2218 is a novel oral dual inhibitor targeting TGFR1 and VEGFR2. TGF-ß and VEGF pathways are known to suppress the activity of immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), so TU2218 is expected to improve the efficacy of ICIs by blocking the two pathways.

In Phase 1a and 1b clinical trials, TiumBio evaluated the safety, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of TU2218 as a monotherapy and in combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in 41 patients with advanced solid tumors. These profiles were used to determine the dose levels for Phase 2 trials. The Phase 2a trial is designed to assess the safety and efficacy of TU2218 in combination with Keytruda in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), biliary tract cancer (BTC), and colorectal cancer (CRC).

The Phase 2 trial begins at Seoul National University Hospital and Asan Medical Center in South Korea, which is planned to expand to hospitals in the United States. The first dose was administered to an HNSCC patient.

HNSCC refers to malignant tumors that occur in the oral cavity, throat, larynx, or salivary glands. The standard treatment typically involves surgery and radiation therapy. According to Global Data, as of 2023, the number of HNSCC patients worldwide is estimated to be around 610,000, and it is expected to exceed 670,000 by 2030.

“HNSCC is a disease with a high unmet medical need, as the average survival rate for first-line treatments is known to be only about one year,” said Hun-taek Kim, Ph.D., MBA, CEO of TiumBio. “We have selected cancer types for the Phase 2 clinical trial based on other trials that demonstrated strong anti-cancer effects from targeting TGF- ß or VEGF pathways. Our goal is to develop TU2218 as a first-line treatment for HNSCC,” he added.

In the Phase 1b trial, among 10 patients with advanced solid tumors who received a 195mg daily dose (the determined dose for Phase 2) of TU2218 with Keytruda, three patients achieved partial response (PR) and five patients had stable disease (SD), yielding an 80% disease control rate (DCR).

About TiumBio Co., Ltd.

TiumBio (Kosdaq: 321550) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for patients with rare and incurable diseases. Its mission is to expand the hope and happiness of mankind through our science. TiumBio boasts three leading pipeline assets: merigolix (code name: TU2670), TU2218, and TU7710, all in various stages of clinical development.

Merigolix is a once-daily, oral GnRH receptor antagonist being developed for the treatment of endometriosis and uterine fibroids and is undergoing in global Phase 2 clinical trials. TU2218 is a first-in-class oral immune-oncology therapy targeting TGF-β and VEGF pathways to promote response rates in cancer patients when used in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors. TU7710 is a novel rFVIIa designed to extend its half-life in order to provide more clinical benefits to hemophilia patients with inhibitors.

With its expertise in drug development, TiumBio is committed to the discovery and development of innovative treatments to ease the burden of debilitating diseases. For further information, visit our website at www.tiumbio.com/en and connect with us on LinkedIn.

