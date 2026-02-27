Tidewave Bio Appoints Prof. Alexander M.M. Eggermont, MD, PhD, as Head of Clinical Advisory Board

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidewave Bio, a biotechnology company developing a universal, biopsy-native immunotherapy platform for solid tumors, today announced the appointment of Prof. Alexander M.M. Eggermont, MD, PhD, as Head of its Clinical Advisory Board.

Prof. Eggermont is internationally recognized as one of the pioneers of modern cancer immunotherapy and adjuvant melanoma treatment. He currently serves on the Board of the Comprehensive Cancer Center Munich (CCCM) at the Technical University of Munich and Ludwig Maximilians University and is Emeritus Professor of Clinical & Translational Immunotherapy at the University Medical Center Utrecht.

A former Director General of the Gustave Roussy Cancer Campus Grand Paris and President of both the European Academy of Cancer Sciences and the European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC), Prof. Eggermont has played a transformative role in global oncology leadership and clinical development strategy.

With more than 1,200 scientific publications and landmark first- or senior-author papers in The New England Journal of Medicine and The Lancet, his work has shaped the modern adjuvant immunotherapy landscape, including pivotal studies involving checkpoint inhibitors in melanoma.

“Tidewave’s approach to integrating biopsy-driven antigen personalization with a scalable gene-enhanced dendritic cell backbone represents a real innovative strategy to address tumor heterogeneity and immune evasion in solid tumors,” said Prof. Eggermont. “The potential to combine biological potency with real-time clinical accessibility is particularly compelling as the field continues to seek broader impact beyond hematologic malignancies.”

Tidewave Bio is developing a universal, off-the-shelf dendritic cell platform that enables rapid, point-of-care personalization using each patient’s own tumor biopsy. By addressing the biological challenges of immune priming in solid tumors while simultaneously transforming the operational and economic model of cell therapy delivery, the company aims to significantly expand access to advanced immunotherapy.

“We are honored to welcome Professor Eggermont to Tidewave,” said Dr Michael Montgomery, MD, Chief Medical Officer and co-Founder of Tidewave Bio. “His unparalleled experience in clinical immunotherapy development and international oncology leadership will be instrumental as we refine our clinical development strategy and prepare for IND-enabling activities.”

As Head of the Clinical Advisory Board, Prof. Eggermont will guide Tidewave’s clinical roadmap, trial design strategy, and translational positioning across solid tumor indications.

About Tidewave Bio

Tidewave Bio is a Los Angeles–based biotechnology company developing a scalable, universal dendritic cell immunotherapy platform designed to personalize treatment in real time at the point of care. The company’s approach integrates gene-enhanced immune activation with rapid tumor biopsy processing to create a precision immunotherapy strategy aimed at overcoming tumor heterogeneity and immune evasion in solid cancers.

Media Contact:

Francois Binette

Founder & CEO, Tidewave Bio

email@tidewavebio.com

https://www.tidewavebio.com

www.linkedin.com/company/tidewave-bio/

