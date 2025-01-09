Thrive Global Works with Eli Lilly and Company to Offer Healthy Behaviors Tools and Resources to Improve Health Outcomes

Latest science shows that medicine plus healthy habits beat either alone

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive Global announced today it is working with Eli Lilly and Company to embed behavior change tools and resources onto LillyDirect and into traditional Lilly consumer channels in order to complement Lilly’s medicines with the proven power of healthier habits.

Thrive Global’s resources are based on all the latest science showing the power of healthy behaviors in optimizing the treatment of disease. As the research shows, medicine plus healthy behaviors beat either alone. In order to offer patients more options, Lilly is bringing Thrive Global’s science-backed, unbranded, condition-specific tools and resources to LillyDirect. Thrive Global’s APIs are now powering the Well-being vertical on LillyDirect as part of LillyDirect’s success pillar, helping patients achieve greater outcomes on Lilly medicines. The partnership is currently live in the United States.

Thrive Global’s comprehensive platform helps patients develop lifestyle changes and healthier behaviors on the daily habits foundational to our health: food, exercise, sleep, stress management and connection. Thrive Global brings thousands of personalized Microsteps — small incremental steps that cumulatively become healthier habits — as well as educational information in the form of short videos, audio and text, recipes, and 60-second stress-reducing Resets. In addition to content relevant for general health and wellness, there are condition-specific resources on obesity, diabetes and migraine. Additional conditions will be supported as they become available on LillyDirect.

In addition, as part of their pursuit of innovation in improving health outcomes, Lilly has invested in Thrive AI Health, the company created by Thrive Global and the OpenAI Startup Fund, joining alongside the Alice L. Walton Foundation as strategic investors.

“This new partnership between Lilly and Thrive,” said Arianna Huffington, founder and CEO of Thrive Global, “reflects the forces that are converging to transform healthcare at this moment: an awakened consumer base hungry for more control of their health, the hyper-personalization made possible by AI, and the latest science on how healthier habits strengthen the power of medicines, including by improving medication adherence. This partnership will bring the power of consumer engagement and the power of AI together to promote healthier lifestyles and help improve health outcomes.”

“At Lilly, our top priority is helping people achieve the best possible health outcomes. By working with Thrive Global, we are combining our science and medicines with their innovative tools to support healthier habits,” said Jen Oleksiw, global chief customer officer and group vice president at Lilly. “Our future work together will allow us to offer personalized AI-driven insights and coaching through consumer channels, making it easier for people to improve their health and well-being. We believe this partnership will empower consumers with the knowledge and resources they need to live healthier, happier lives.”

“At Thrive AI Health, we’re on a mission to democratize access to health coaching by delivering hyperpersonalized, expert-level guidance and recommendations that put users and patients at the center,” said DeCarlos Love, CEO of Thrive AI Health. “We’re excited to bring on Lilly as a strategic investor to help us make a significant impact on chronic disease management, supporting patients to adopt healthier behaviors that improve outcomes.”

About Thrive Global

Arianna Huffington

Founded byin 2016, Thrive Global is a leading behavior change technology company with the mission to improve productivity and health outcomes – one Microstep at a time. Thrive helps individuals and organizations improve well-being, performance and mental resilience with its AI-powered behavior change technology platform. Thrive’s Microsteps – small, science-backed steps to improve health and productivity – have been adopted by employees at more than 200 organizations in over 160 countries, from frontline and call center workers to executives at multinational companies. For more information, visit

Contacts

Libby Duke

Head of Communications, Thrive Global

libby@thriveglobal.com

917-698-4993

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thrive-global-works-with-eli-lilly-and-company-to-offer-healthy-behaviors-tools-and-resources-to-improve-health-outcomes-302346463.html

SOURCE Thrive Global