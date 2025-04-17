THINK Surgical Announces First Use of Maxx Orthopedics’ Freedom® Total Knee implant with the TMINI® Miniature Robotic System

FREMONT, Calif., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- THINK Surgical, Inc., an innovator in the field of orthopedic surgical robots, today announced the successful first use of Maxx Orthopedics’ Freedom Total Knee implant utilizing the TMINI® Miniature Robotic System by Dr. David V. Cashen, a Joint Replacement specialist at Coastal Orthopedics Surgery Center in Bradenton, Florida.

Maxx Orthopedics’ Freedom® Total and Titan® Knee Systems provide modern implant design philosophies and multiple bearing surfaces to meet the demands of a diverse patient population. Surgeons can seamlessly integrate the Freedom Total and Titan Knee systems with the TMINI Miniature Robotic System to provide patients with a comprehensive total knee replacement solution.

“I am thrilled to be the first surgeon globally to use the Freedom Knee implants with the new TMINI System developed by THINK Surgical,” said Dr. Cashen. “I like having tools in my hands designed to make me more efficient, provide accuracy, and assist with achieving the best possible outcomes. It is ideal to have a robotic technology that allows me to develop a personalized plan for every patient, place and align the Freedom primary knee components with precision, using a fast, efficient workflow.”

“This first case with the TMINI Robot and the Freedom Total Knee is an exciting milestone,” said Stuart Simpson, CEO and President of THINK Surgical. “It is clear that surgeons want to use technology which is compatible with their preferred implant. The Freedom Knee is growing quickly in the US and is an important addition to the TMINI Platform.”

Ashesh Shah, Chief Executive Officer of Maxx Orthopedics stated, “Performing the very first robotic-assisted procedure in the US with our Freedom® Knee System is a significant milestone in our partnership with THINK Surgical. Quantifiable data, robotic-assistance, diverse implant options, and proven implant designs are aimed at improving clinical outcomes and enhancing the surgeon experience in total knee arthroplasty.”

“Maxx Ortho is very excited Dr. David Cashen has performed the very first robotic-assisted TKA procedures in the US with the Freedom® Total Knee System and THINK Surgical’s TMINI System. Combining handheld, wireless robotics and our clinically proven total knee system will offer an excellent surgical option for our surgeon users and their patients,” said Farzin Khaghani, Chief Commercial Officer at Maxx Orthopedics.

THINK Surgical received FDA 510(k) clearance for use of the Maxx Orthopedics Freedom Total and Titan Knee Systems with the TMINI Miniature Robotic System in November of 2024.

About THINK Surgical, Inc.

THINK Surgical, Inc., is a privately held U.S.-based technology innovator that develops and markets orthopedic robots. THINK Surgical robots are open platforms providing support for implant brands from multiple manufacturers, enabling the choice of implant to be driven by the surgeon. THINK Surgical actively collaborates with healthcare professionals around the globe to refine our orthopedic products to improve the lives of those suffering from advanced joint disease with precise, accurate, and intelligent technology. Please refer to the instructions for use for the TMINI Miniature Robotic System for a complete list of indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions. For additional product information, please visit www.thinksurgical.com.

THINK Surgical and TMINI are trademarks of THINK Surgical, Inc.

About Maxx Orthopedics

Maxx Orthopedics, Inc. is the manufacturer of the Freedom® Total Knee System, Freedom® Titan Knee System, Libertas® Total Hip System, and Quick Recovery Solutions (QRS®). We develop and market innovative orthopedic medical devices with a focus on providing state-of-the-art implants and related solutions designed that best restore patient mobility, while accommodating lifestyle, anatomical and economic needs. Find out more at www.maxxortho.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

Freedom Total and Titan, Libertas and QRS are trademarks of Maxx Orthopedics, Inc.

