Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, January 30, 2025

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 before the market opens on Thursday, January 30, 2025, and will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. EST.





During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance, as well as future expectations. To listen, call (833) 470-1428 within the U.S. or (404) 975-4839 outside the U.S. The access code is 706921. You may also listen to the call live on the “Investors” section of our website, www.thermofisher.com. The earnings press release and related information can also be found in that section of our website under the heading “Financials”. A replay of the call will be available under “News, Events & Presentations” through Friday, February 14, 2025.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Contacts



Media Contact Information:

Sandy Pound

Phone: 781-622-1223

E-mail: sandy.pound@thermofisher.com

Website: www.thermofisher.com

Investor Contact Information:

Rafael Tejada

Phone: 781-622-1356

E-mail: rafael.tejada@thermofisher.com