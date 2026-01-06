Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches CorEvitas Obesity Registry to Advance Real-World Evidence in Treatment Outcomes

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, today announced the enrollment of the first patient in the new PPD™ CorEvitas™ Obesity Registry. This prospective, observational registry will generate real-world evidence on the long-term effectiveness, safety and patient experience associated with obesity management therapies, including anti-obesity medications. By collecting insights directly from both clinicians and patients, the registry will provide critical insights into treatment patterns, adherence, satisfaction and clinical outcomes, including anthropomorphic measures, across diverse care settings.

Obesity is a chronic, complex disease influenced by genetic, environmental and psychosocial factors and is linked to significant comorbidities such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease and certain cancers. It also impacts quality of life, mobility and mental health. In the United States, more than 100 million adults live with obesity, while more than 22 million adults experience severe obesity1. Globally, the economic impact of overweight and obesity is projected to reach $3 trillion annually by 2030, rising to over $18 trillion by 20602.

“The CorEvitas Obesity Registry represents a major step forward in understanding the use and outcomes associated with obesity treatments in everyday clinical practice,” said Leslie Harrold, M.D., vice president and global head of real-world science and strategy for PPD CorEvitas Clinical Registries, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “Insights generated from this robust, real-world evidence base will inform the healthcare community on treatment effectiveness, safety and the patient experience associated with obesity care, which will advance care for millions living with the condition.”

The registry is designed to collect detailed physician and patient-reported outcomes to better understand disease progression, treatment response and the challenges patients encounter along their care journey. Insights from the registry aim to inform clinical practice, guide future research and support the development of evidence-based strategies for obesity management. The initiative marks the 15th independent registry established under PPD™ CorEvitas™ Clinical Registries, part of the PPD clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific.

CorEvitas Clinical Registries solutions include proprietary disease registries containing robust, structured and regulatory-grade patient clinical data spanning more than 500 investigator sites and longitudinal data collected on over 100,000 patients. The CorEvitas Clinical Registries independent registry model has been accepted by regulators for long-term post-authorization safety studies across a variety of disease indications.

To learn more about CorEvitas Clinical Registries and this newly launched registry, request information at obesityregistry@thermofisher.com.

