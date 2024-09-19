Thermo Fisher Scientific Hosts 2024 Investor Day

Highlights Include the Company’s Industry-Leading Businesses, Proven Growth Strategy, and Outstanding Long-Term Financial Outlook

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, hosted its 2024 Investor Day today and provided an in-depth review of the company’s proven growth strategy and its industry-leading businesses, which consistently deliver best-in-class products and services that are essential to the work performed by its customers around the world.





“We serve very attractive end-markets that are fueled by enduring long-term trends. As an incredibly well-positioned industry leader, we continue to advance scientific discovery through our Mission to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer,” said Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “As the trusted partner to our customers, we deliver high-impact innovation, unique insights and have an outstanding track record of enabling their success.”

Casper continued, “We continue to deliver differentiated performance through our proven growth strategy and capital deployment approach, powered by our PPI Business System. We consistently create tremendous value for all stakeholders and position the company for a very bright future.”

At today’s event, Thermo Fisher Scientific highlighted:

Incredibly well-positioned industry leadership, with leading businesses that enable our customers’ success Our industry-leading businesses are benefited by total company scale and capabilities.

Attractive end markets that are fueled by enduring long-term trends Thermo Fisher is the industry leader serving an attractive $235 billion market with long-term market growth of 4% to 6%.

Proven growth strategy drives share gain High-impact innovation: enabling major scientific breakthroughs. The trusted partner to our customers: enabling customer success with an excellent reputation and credibility built over a long period of time. Unparalleled commercial engine: commercial advantage through deep engagement with customers wherever they are.

Practical Process Improvement Business System (PPI) enables outstanding execution PPI is the core of Thermo Fisher’s culture, with a focus on continuous improvement that drives quality, productivity and customer allegiance and engages every colleague to find a better way, every day. PPI delivers competitive advantage and drives differentiated financial performance.

Delivering differentiated value creation for all our stakeholders Industry leading businesses have a long-standing track record of value creation. Disciplined approach to capital deployment, which consists of strategic M&A and returning capital to shareholders, enables us to better serve our customers and create tremendous value for our shareholders. Mission-led comprehensive CSR strategy delivers competitive advantage through our innovations for a cleaner planet, investments in colleagues and communities and our focus on impact and accountability. More details can be found in the most recent CSR Report.

Outstanding track record of financial performance and an excellent long-term outlook Thermo Fisher’s proven growth strategy drives share gain, and its capital deployment approach creates tremendous value, positioning the company to deliver organic revenue growth of 7% to 9% and mid-teens adjusted EPS growth over the long term.



About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

