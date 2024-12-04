Thermo Fisher Scientific Completes $1B Share Repurchase

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced that it has completed the repurchase of $1 billion (1.9 million shares) of its common stock. As of December 3, 2024, $3 billion remained available under the company’s share repurchase authorization.





About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Contacts



Media:

Sandy Pound

781-622-1223

sandy.pound@thermofisher.com

Investor:

Rafael Tejada

781-622-1356

rafael.tejada@thermofisher.com