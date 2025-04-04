SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Theratechnologies to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provide Business Update

April 4, 2025 | 
1 min read

MONTREAL, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or the “Company”) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the Company will report financial results and provide a business update for its first quarter 2025 ended February 28 on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The call will be hosted by Paul Lévesque, President and Chief Executive Officer, who will be joined by other members of the management team, including Philippe Dubuc, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Christian Marsolais, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer and John Leasure, Global Commercial Officer. They will be available to answer questions from participants following prepared remarks.

Participants are encouraged to join the call at least ten minutes in advance to secure access. Conference call dial-in and replay information can be found below.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
Conference Call DateApril 9, 2025
Conference Call Time8:30 a.m. ET
Webcast Linkhttps://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/coipg2gb
Dial in1-877-513-4119 (toll free) or 1-412-902-6615 (international)
Access Code2419339
CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY
Toll Free1-877-344-7529 (US) / 1-855-669-9658 (Canada)
International Toll1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code5058651
Replay End DateApril 16, 2025
To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select this link:
https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html

An archived webcast will also be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website under ‘Past Events’.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of innovative therapies that have the potential to redefine standards of care. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company’s website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Follow Theratechnologies on Linkedin and X.

Contacts:

Investor inquiries:
Joanne Choi
Senior Director, Investor Relations
jchoi@theratech.com
1-551-261-0401

Media inquiries:
Julie Schneiderman
Senior Director, Communications & Corporate Affairs
communications@theratech.com
1-514-336-7800

Canada Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman makes employee cuts as part of layoff
Layoffs
Arbutus Down to ‘Core Team’ After Laying Off More Than Half of Staff
March 28, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
A human hand showing dollar golden coins in the jar with a colored background. Collage Art of finance
Manufacturing
J&J, Legend Pump $150M Into Manufacturing in Bid to Double Carvykti Production
March 13, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Novavax/Getty Images, STR/NurPhoto
COVID-19
Novavax Applies Lessons Learned From Turbulent COVID-19 Experience
March 10, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Financial and economic improvement, rapid growth in income and wages, profitable investment of funds, increase in investment portfolio and savings, man overcomes cliff with the help of a dollar sign.
Earnings
BridgeBio Stock Hits 1-Year High as Attruby Rx Numbers Double
February 20, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong