Theranica Announces U.S. Coverage for Nerivio® Reaching ~130 Million Lives, Attaining Payer Scale Comparable to Leading Migraine Drugs

Major Nationwide Coverage Expansion by the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and Multiple BCBS Independent Licensees (Member Plans) Position the Remote Electrical Neuromodulation Wearable Device as a Widely Reimbursed, Mainstream Migraine Treatment Option

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. and NETANYA, Israel, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Theranica, a neuromodulation therapeutics company advancing clinically validated, drug-free treatments for idiopathic pain conditions, today announced that health insurance coverage for its FDA-cleared Nerivio® wearable migraine treatment has reached approximately 130 million lives across the United States. This reflects Payer adoption comparable to major migraine drug classes and signals a decisive shift in Payer acceptance of Remote Electrical Neuromodulation (REN) as mainstream reimbursed care.

This milestone is driven by a nationwide landslide of coverage expansion across Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, alongside continued adoption by other major commercial and public payers. Together, these policies demonstrate a structural and durable shift in migraine reimbursement, positioning REN as a new migraine standard of care on par with leading pharmacological options.

Nerivio utilizes non-invasive remote electrical neuromodulation (REN) for both acute and preventive migraine treatment in patients aged 8 and older. Over the past year, numerous insurers have published favorable coverage policies, recognizing Nerivio as medically necessary, enabling access at a scope historically reserved for well-established migraine drugs, and supporting the integration of REN into routine clinical practice.

"Reaching this level of nationwide coverage represents a historical moment for millions of people living with migraine, and a dramatic inflection point for Theranica," said Alon Ironi, CEO and Co-Founder of Theranica. "Payer alignment at this scale validates Nerivio as a core migraine therapy and reinforces the maturity of our model, as REN becomes embedded within standard treatment pathways. This momentum reflects growing confidence from large healthcare systems in evidence-based, drug-free treatments that deliver clinical value, scalability, and long-term sustainability."

"In simple words," added Ironi, "the era when migraine was only treated by needles and pills is now part of history."

Payer decisions have been informed by a large body of peer-reviewed clinical evidence and large-scale real-world utilization, reinforcing REN's role as a foundational component of the migraine therapeutic landscape.

"Coverage at this breadth fundamentally changes clinical practice," said Dr. William Young, a senior neurologist and headache specialist at the Jefferson Headache Center, Department of Neurology, Jefferson Health. "When therapies are reimbursed nationally, clinicians can confidently incorporate them into care plans. Expanded insurance adoption reinforces REN as a mainstream option and meaningfully broadens the choice for patients across the migraine spectrum."

About Nerivio®

The Nerivio® REN wearable is an acute and preventive (dual use) prescription migraine treatment that works without drugs, needles, or invasive procedures. Cleared by the FDA for patients 8 years of age and older, it uses gentle electrical pulses on the arm to activate the brain's natural pain regulation system, relieving migraine symptoms during an attack and reducing the frequency and burden of future episodes when used preventively. Controlled by a smartphone app, the Nerivio REN wearable offers a safe, effective, and easy-to-use way to manage migraine without the risk of systemic side effects or drug interactions.

About Theranica

Theranica is a neuromodulation therapeutics company pioneering drug-free treatments for idiopathic pain conditions. Its FDA-cleared flagship product, Nerivio®, is the first-and-only prescribed REN wearable for both acute and preventive migraine care. Used in more than one million treatments across the U.S., Nerivio provides a much-needed option for migraine patient populations with unique needs, including children, veterans, individuals managing comorbidities, and women of childbearing age. Dedicated to modernizing pain management without drugs or needles, Theranica continues to develop cutting-edge neuromodulation therapies that reshape the way pain is treated.

