TheracosBio Collaborates with Publix Pharmacy to Provide Affordably Priced FDA-approved Diabetes Medication

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TheracosBio today announced that BRENZAVVY® (bexagliflozin), an FDA-approved oral sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, is available to customers at Publix Super Markets (Publix) pharmacies. Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the country, has over 1,400 locations throughout the Southeast United States.

“TheracosBio is committed to increasing access to effective, low-cost medications,” said Brian Connelly, President and CEO of TheracosBio. “We are excited to work with Publix to provide their customers a cost-effective option to manage type 2 diabetes by offering BRENZAVVY at an affordable price,” Mr. Connelly added.

For individuals operating on a fixed budget, it may prove difficult to consistently afford diabetes medication. BRENZAVVY offers a significant cost advantage for cash-paying customers, with a one-month supply priced at 90% less than other comparable SGLT2 inhibitors.

BRENZAVVY is available as 20 mg oral tablets to be taken once daily, in the morning with or without food. BRENZAVVY treatment can be initiated in adults with type 2 diabetes with an estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) greater than or equal to 30 mL/min/1.73 m2. Patients with eGFR between 30 and 59 mL/min/1.73 m2 are said to be in stage 3 chronic kidney disease. Phase 3 clinical studies have shown BRENZAVVY significantly reduces hemoglobin A1c and fasting blood sugar after 24 weeks, either as a monotherapy, in combination with metformin, or as an add-on to standard-of-care treatment consisting of a variety of regimens, including metformin, sulfonylureas, insulin, DPP4 inhibitors or combinations of these agents. Although BRENZAVVY is not approved for weight loss or blood pressure reduction, modest decreases in both weight and blood pressure have been observed in the clinical program.

To learn more about BRENZAVVY, please visit https://www.brenzavvy.com.

To learn more about TheracosBio, please visit https://theracosbio.com.

BRENZAVVY Important Safety Information

BRENZAVVY® (bexagliflozin) is a prescription medicine used along with diet and exercise to improve blood sugar in adults with type 2 diabetes.

BRENZAVVY is not recommended to decrease blood sugar in people with type 1 diabetes.

Do not take BRENZAVVY if you are allergic to bexagliflozin or any of the ingredients in BRENZAVVY.

BRENZAVVY can cause serious side effects including diabetic ketoacidosis that may be fatal.

Signs and symptoms of ketoacidosis include nausea, vomiting, stomach pains, tiredness, trouble breathing, and ketones in urine or blood. Ketoacidosis can happen even if your blood sugar is less than 250 mg/dL.

BRENZAVVY may increase the risk of lower limb amputations.

Call your doctor if you notice signs or symptoms. Amputations mainly involve removal of the toe or part of the foot, however, amputations involving the leg, below and above the knee, have also occurred. Some people had more than one amputation.

BRENZAVVY may cause dehydration, urinary tract or genital yeast infections, and low blood sugar.

Symptoms of dehydration include feeling dizzy, faint, lightheaded, or weak upon standing.

Yeast infections can occur in women and men.

Signs of low blood sugar may include headache, confusion, drowsiness, dizziness, sweating, irritability, hunger, shaking, fast heartbeat, or weakness.

A rare life-threatening bacterial infection in the skin of the perineum could occur. Stop taking BRENZAVVY and call your doctor right away if you have symptoms of this infection.

The perineum is the area between the anus and genitals. Symptoms of this infection include fever, weakness and pain tenderness, redness, or swelling of the genital area.

The most common side effects of BRENZAVVY are vaginal yeast infections, urinary tract infections, and changes in urination, including an urgent need to urinate more often, in large amounts, and at night.

For additional important safety information about BRENZAVVY, visit www.brenzavvy.com.

About TheracosBio

TheracosBio was founded in 2000 and develops affordably priced novel therapeutics for diseases with significant societal impact. The mission of TheracosBio is to expand access to new medications for patients with common diseases.

COM-23166-01

Media Contact:

Irene Mulonni

irene@mulonni.co

858-859-7001