Theis Kipling to Assume Role as CEO of Biovica on May 1, 2026

Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) - Biovica today announces that Theis Kipling will assume the role as Chief Executive Officer on May 1, 2026, earlier than previously communicated. In connection with this transition, Anders Rylander will step down as CEO and remain a member of the Board of Directors.

As previously announced, Biovica's Board of Directors has appointed Theis Kipling as the company's new CEO. The earlier start date enables an accelerated transition and reinforces the company's focus on the next phase of its commercial development.

" I am very pleased to take on the role earlier than planned. This allows me to start working closely with the team sooner and contribute to accelerating Biovica's commercial development. I look forward to building on the strong foundation that has been established, " says Theis Kipling.

Anders Rylander, who has served as CEO of Biovica for the past 15 years, comments:

" The timing feels right. Biovica has made significant progress in recent years and is well positioned for its next phase. I look forward to continuing to follow the company's development as a significant and engaged shareholder and wish Theis and the team every success in the important work ahead. "

Contact

Fredrik Alpsten, Chairman

+46 70 667 31 06

fredrik@alpstenconsulting.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum® TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum® TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum® TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

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Theis Kipling to Assume Role as CEO of Biovica on May 1, 2026

SOURCE: Biovica International

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