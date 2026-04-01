The Government of Canada is taking meaningful steps to better support Canadians with a serious and permanent injury as a result of receiving a Health Canada authorized vaccine

OTTAWA, ON, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - Vaccination plays a fundamental role in protecting Canadians from infectious diseases. Vaccines authorized for use in Canada meet high standards for safety, quality and efficacy, and are continuously monitored for serious or unexpected adverse effects. While serious adverse events from vaccines are rare, when they do occur, they can have a significant impact on the individual and their family.

Today, the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced that the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) will begin administering the Vaccine Impact Assistance Program (VIAP) on April 1, 2026.

Previously known as the Vaccine Injury Support Program and delivered by a third-party administrator, the VIAP will continue to provide financial support to people vaccinated in Canada (except Quebec) who have experienced a serious and permanent injury as a result of receiving a Health Canada authorized vaccine, administered in Canada, on or after December 8, 2020.

The VIAP aims to better support those who need it. PHAC will be working to address the existing backlog of applications, while improving the consistency and transparency of the claims process. It will also draw on lessons learned from the previous program, as well as best practices from similar programs administered by Quebec and G7 partners.

Quotes

"We recognize that people who apply to this program are going through a difficult time. That's why the Government of Canada is taking meaningful steps – via the new Vaccine Impact Assistance Program - to make the program more supportive. Canadians can count on their government to be more efficient in delivering services that matter when they need it the most.''

The Honourable Marjorie Michel



Minister of Health

Quick facts

The Government of Canada funded the Vaccine Injury Support Program, previously administered by Oxaro, Inc. (Oxaro), under an agreement that ended on March 31, 2026. Starting April 1, 2026, the Government of Canada is delivering the program as the VIAP.

Applications submitted to the former program will be automatically transferred to the VIAP.

In the coming months, the new program will introduce enhanced digital services for applicants, including a secure online client portal. Once available, individuals will be able to: Check the status of their application in real time View documents and information related to their file Update certain contact or personal information directly Upload key documents for their file securely

The Government of Quebec will continue to support those vaccinated in Quebec through the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program.

Associated links

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada