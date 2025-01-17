The ALS Association Announces 2025 ‘ALS Nexus’ Conference

Uniting the ALS Community to Accelerate Progress in ALS Research, Care, and Advocacy

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The ALS Association is excited to announce the ALS Nexus 2025 conference, taking place August 11-14 at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas, just outside of Dallas. Building on the success of last year’s inaugural event, ALS Nexus offers the rare opportunity for researchers, healthcare professionals, advocates, individuals living with ALS, and caregivers to come together to advance progress towards making ALS a livable disease.

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with peers, other ALS organization partners, and gain insights from healthcare professionals, researchers, and ALS experts. Sessions will spotlight cutting-edge research, clinical advancements, advocacy strategies for increased funding and impactful legislation, and tools to shape the future of ALS care and patient support.

“ALS Nexus is an opportunity for our entire community to come together to focus on making ALS livable and curing it,” said Calaneet Balas, president and CEO of the ALS Association. “We are focused on ensuring our work delivers impacts for people living with ALS and their loved ones. This year, we are excited to continue the momentum that we all started last year – we won’t stop until ALS is livable and there is a cure.”

This year’s ALS Nexus conference offers exciting opportunities for attendees. Our goal is to make ALS Nexus as accessible and impactful as possible for everyone in the community. To honor the dedication of people living with ALS and their caregivers, we are offering special throwback pricing for both in-person and virtual attendance. For healthcare professionals, the conference will provide valuable Continuing Education Units (CEU) opportunities, with details on specific sessions coming soon.

“Attending ALS Nexus was truly an unforgettable experience,” said Larry Falivena, an ALS Association board member living with ALS. “This is a space where people from every corner of the ALS community – those of us living with the disease, caregivers, researchers, and ALS physicians, can come together over a shared purpose. I would encourage anyone living with ALS to participate, in person if you are able, or by attending the sessions virtually. You will leave this conference with a renewed sense of hope.”

Don’t miss your chance to connect, collaborate, and change the future of ALS. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged. For more information on sponsorship opportunities, visit alsnexus.org.

About ALS

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Over the course of the disease, people lose the ability to move, to speak, and eventually, to breathe. On average, it takes about a year before a final ALS diagnosis is made. The disease is always fatal, usually within five years of diagnosis. There is currently no cure.

About the ALS Association

The ALS Association is the largest ALS organization in the world. The ALS Association funds global research collaborations, assists people with ALS and their families through its nationwide network of care and certified clinical care centers, and advocates for better public policies for people with ALS. The ALS Association is working to make ALS a livable disease while urgently searching for new treatments and a cure. For more information about the ALS Association, visit our website at www.als.org.

