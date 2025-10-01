The ADDF’s Diagnostics Accelerator Unveils SpeechDx Dataset and New Partnership to Catalyze Breakthroughs in Speech-Based Biomarkers

The gold-standard dataset will power a new generation of AI tools to forecast Alzheimer's risk, track progression, and guide interventions before symptoms appear

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation's (ADDF) Diagnostics Accelerator (DxA) today announced two milestones for its SpeechDx program: the release of its first tranche of data and a new partnership with Callyope, a Paris-based AI healthtech company, to license the resource. Together, these advances mark a major step forward in the DxA's mission to develop scalable, accessible tools that can detect Alzheimer's at its earliest and most treatable stages – paving the way for precision medicine.

"By harnessing AI, we will be able to predict who will develop Alzheimer's and when, unlocking the potential for personalized preventive care on a scale once unimaginable," said Howard Fillit, MD, Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer of the ADDF. "Just as cholesterol tests transformed heart disease prevention, speech and digital biomarkers will revolutionize how we detect, track, and ultimately stop Alzheimer's in its tracks."

Launched in 2023, SpeechDx is a first-of-its-kind initiative to build the world's largest harmonized longitudinal dataset of speech and biomarker data in Alzheimer's and pre-Alzheimer's patients. Subtle changes in speech are increasingly recognized as some of the earliest indicators of cognitive decline, even predicting it before it begins, and the newly released data provides a powerful foundation for innovators to develop and validate next-generation diagnostic tools.

"The release of SpeechDx's first dataset and the addition of Callyope as a partner demonstrate the momentum building around this platform," said Niranjan Bose, Managing Director, Health and Life Sciences at Gates Ventures. "By combining rich, longitudinal speech data with advanced AI, we're opening up new possibilities for earlier detection, progression monitoring, and ultimately more effective intervention in Alzheimer's disease."

The DxA created SpeechDx to fill a critical gap in this emerging field, introducing a unified, harmonized speech resource that will include three years of speech, clinical, and biomarker data in up to 2,000 participants. Because speech can be captured quickly and inexpensively using microphones built into everyday devices like smartphones and computers, SpeechDx lays the groundwork for far more accessible and scalable screening and risk prediction for Alzheimer's and related conditions.

Callyope will leverage the SpeechDx data to further strengthen their AI speech-foundation model – capable of analyzing just 30 seconds of speech to detect mood, cognitive, psychotic, and motor symptoms across mental health and neurodegenerative disorders including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. It becomes the second partner to license the dataset, joining Siemens Healthineers and underscoring the growing ecosystem dedicated to advancing speech-based diagnostics.

"The SpeechDx dataset is a gold-standard resource that will allow us to train and validate our AI models on high-quality, ethically sourced longitudinal data," said Martin Denais, Co-Founder and CEO of Callyope. "At Callyope, our vision is to make brain health monitoring objective, accessible, and transdiagnostic – and to deliver our technologies directly to clinicians through our platform, Callyope Copilot. This collaboration with the ADDF complements our focus on mental health disorders, as Alzheimer's disease shares many overlapping symptoms with those conditions, such as depression, cognitive decline, and insomnia. Together, we will accelerate the development of tools that can make a real difference in patients' lives."

Founded in 1998 by Leonard A. and Ronald S. Lauder, the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation is dedicated to rapidly accelerating the development of drugs to prevent, treat, and cure Alzheimer's disease. The ADDF is the only public charity solely focused on funding the development of drugs for Alzheimer's, employing a venture philanthropy model to support research in academia and the biotech industry. The ADDF's leadership and contributions to the field have played a pivotal role in bringing the first Alzheimer's PET scan (Amyvid®) and blood test (PrecivityAD®) to market, as well as fueling the current robust and diverse drug pipeline. Through the generosity of its donors, the ADDF has awarded more than $370 million to fund 765 Alzheimer's drug development, biomarker, and prevention programs in 21 countries. To learn more, please visit: http://www.alzdiscovery.org/.

The Diagnostics Accelerator, created in July 2018, is a $100 million global research initiative from partners including ADDF Co-Founder Leonard A. Lauder, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Scott, the Dolby family, the Charles and Helen Schwab Foundation, The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, among others, to develop novel biomarkers for the early detection of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. This research initiative is dedicated to accelerating the development of affordable and accessible biomarkers to diagnose Alzheimer's disease and related dementias and advance the clinical development of more targeted treatments. Through translational research awards and access to consulting support from industry experts, this program will challenge, assist and fund the research community in both academia and industry to develop novel peripheral and digital biomarkers.

Callyope is a deeptech company founded in 2023, developing frontier technologies on brain health monitoring. The company has created the first audio-language foundation model purpose-built for brain health disorders, which can analyse medical context, patients' speech and behavioural data to conduct symptom assessments or assess deterioration risks across multiple conditions.

Callyope's initial focus on psychiatric disorders: the company is currently validating its speech-based remote patient monitoring platform in 8 clinical trials totalling 3k controls and 1k patients suffering from major depression, bipolar disorders or schizophrenia. In just two years, the company has built the world's largest neuroscience speech dataset and published numerous peer-reviewed publications in leading scientific journals. Mental health clinicians can already access part of this technology through Callyope Copilot, the first AI copilot designed for mental health clinicians. For more information: https://callyope.com/

