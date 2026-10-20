TEZSPIRE positive results from Phase III CROSSING trial in eosinophilic esophagitis including symptom improvement, histologic and endoscopic remission presented at United European Gastroenterology Week

First and only biologic therapy to achieve statistically significant and clinically meaningful histologic remission and symptom improvements at week 24 that were sustained through week 52 vs. placebo

TEZSPIRE attained statistically significant total endoscopic remission with visible clearance of inflammation and fibrosis, vs. placebo at week 52

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Full results from the positive Phase III CROSSING trial showed that AstraZeneca and Amgen’s TEZSPIRE® (tezepelumab) demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in the co-primary endpoints of histologic remission and the frequency and severity of dysphagia (difficulty swallowing) in adolescent and adult patients with symptomatic and uncontrolled eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), despite continued treatment with background medications. These improvements were observed at week 24 in both doses tested compared to placebo.1 Efficacy was sustained in both doses through week 52, as measured in key secondary endpoints.1,2

Results from the CROSSING trial were presented in a late-breaking oral presentation at United European Gastroenterology Week 2026 in Barcelona, Spain.

Treatment with TEZSPIRE, administered subcutaneously every four weeks, achieved histologic remission for 64.8% (210mg dose) and 68.9% (420mg dose) of patients at week 24, compared to 3.5% of patients on placebo (p<0.001).1 TEZSPIRE also reduced the frequency and severity of dysphagia symptoms by 18.8 points (210mg dose; p=0.049) and 22.0 points (420mg dose; p<0.001) from baseline vs. 14.7 points on placebo, as measured by the Dysphagia Symptom Questionnaire (DSQ) score, a patient-reported outcome measure.1 These results were sustained through week 52, assessed in key secondary endpoints: 67.8% (210mg dose) and 63.3% (420mg dose) of patients taking TEZSPIRE achieved histologic remission vs. 5.4% on placebo (p<0.001) and there was continued symptom improvement through week 52, with patients taking TEZSPIRE achieving an average reduction from baseline of 22.1 points (210mg dose) and 24.0 points (420mg dose) in the DSQ score vs. 13.2 points on placebo (p < 0.001).1 See Tables 1-2 for detailed results and across both doses.

In key secondary endpoints, treatment with TEZSPIRE resulted in statistically significant improvements in endoscopic features and severity (measured with the EoE Endoscopic Reference Score, or “EREFS”) at weeks 24 and 52.1 Additionally, 34.4% (210mg dose) and 29.5% (420mg dose) of patients achieved total endoscopic remission, meaning no visible features of EoE at week 52 (vs. 4.1% placebo (p<0.001)), as measured in a key secondary endpoint.1 See Table 2.

In patients with EoE, inflammation of the esophagus can lead to dysphagia, food impaction and esophageal narrowing, and the risk of food moving slowly or becoming stuck can make daily meals difficult and stressful.3-4 Nearly half of patients, including adolescents, do not achieve adequate disease control with current standard of care designed to manage symptoms, which include dietary restriction, swallowed topical corticosteroids and proton pump inhibitors.5-7

Evan Dellon, MD, Professor of Medicine and adjunct Professor of Epidemiology at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, NC, USA, and US primary investigator in the CROSSING trial, said: “The prevalence of eosinophilic esophagitis is on the rise and has become one of the fastest-growing chronic gastrointestinal conditions we see in the clinic. This disease can severely impede a person’s ability to eat and swallow, with many patients experiencing near-daily burden from the risk of food becoming stuck during meals. The CROSSING data suggest that tezepelumab, dosed once every four weeks, would be an important new treatment option that addresses key treatment goals in EoE across symptomatic, histologic and endoscopic outcomes.”

Arjan Bredenoord, MD, Gastroenterologist and professor at the Amsterdam University Medical Center, Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and international coordinating investigator in the CROSSING trial, said: “The CROSSING trial results are compelling because they show consistent, lasting improvements across three key measures of eosinophilic esophagitis — histologic remission, frequency and severity of dysphagia and endoscopic remission — sustained through 52 weeks. Importantly, these meaningful results were seen even in patients who were allowed to remain on their stable background therapy."

Sharon Barr, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, AstraZeneca, said: “The exciting results from the CROSSING trial further support the broad potential of TEZSPIRE and its unique mode of action targeting TSLP at the top of the inflammatory cascade. These data build on the strong body of evidence for TEZSPIRE and support its potential to transform outcomes for patients across a range of epithelial-driven inflammatory diseases. We look forward to sharing the CROSSING data with regulatory authorities in order to bring TEZSPIRE to patients living with eosinophilic esophagitis as quickly as possible.”

In the trial, patients were allowed to remain on background medications for EoE, including proton pump inhibitors and swallowed topical corticosteroids, provided that they were stable prior to entry and during the treatment period.2

TEZSPIRE had a safety profile consistent with its approved indications.1 The most frequently reported adverse events for TEZSPIRE in the CROSSING trial were upper respiratory infection (nasopharyngitis), headache and diarrhea.1

TEZSPIRE is a first-in-class human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the action of thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP), a key epithelial cytokine that sits at the top of multiple inflammatory cascades. TEZSPIRE is currently approved for the treatment of severe asthma in the US, EU, China, Japan and more than 70 countries across the globe, and for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) in the US, EU, China and Japan. The Phase III JOURNEY and EMBARK trials evaluating TEZSPIRE in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are ongoing.8,9

Table 1: Summary of co-primary efficacy endpoints*1

Endpoint Tezepelumab (210mg n=122; 420mg n=122) Placebo (n=121) Difference vs. placebo (95% CI) Proportion of patients (%) who achieved histologic remission at week 24 210mg dose: 64.8% 3.5% 210mg dose: 60.5% (51.1, 69.8) p<0.001 420mg dose: 68.9% 420mg dose: 65.8% (56.8, 74.7) p<0.001 Least squares (LS) mean change from baseline in DSQ score at week 24 210mg dose: −18.8 -14.7 210mg dose: −4.1 (−8.1, −0.0) p=0.049 420mg dose: −22.0 420mg dose: −7.3 (−11.3, −3.3) p<0.001 *The first co-primary endpoint, histologic remission, was defined as having a peak eosinophil count ≤6 per high power field in the esophageal tissue. The second co-primary endpoint, the frequency and severity of dysphagia, was assessed using the patient-reported DSQ and measured as a mean change from baseline in DSQ score.

Table 2: Summary of key secondary endpoints1

Endpoint Tezepelumab (210mg n=122, 420mg n=122) Placebo (n=121) Difference vs. placebo (95% CI) LS mean change from baseline in Eosinophilic Esophagitis Endoscopic Reference Score (EREFS 0-18)* at week 24 210mg dose: −3.6 -0.2 210mg dose: −3.4 (−4.0, −2.7) p<0.001 420mg dose: −3.7 420mg dose: −3.4 (−4.1, −2.8) p<0.001 Proportion of patients (%) who achieved histologic remission at week 52 210mg dose: 67.8% 5.4% 210mg dose: 63.4% (53.8, 73.1) p<0.001 420mg dose: 63.3% 420mg dose: 58.3% (48.6, 68.1) p<0.001 LS mean change from baseline in DSQ score at week 52 210mg dose: −22.1 -13.2 210mg dose: −8.9 (−13.2, −4.6) p<0.001 420mg dose: −24.0 420mg dose: −10.8 (−15.1, −6.6) p<0.001 LS mean change from baseline in Eosinophilic Esophagitis Endoscopic Reference Score (EREFS 0-18)* at week 52 210mg dose: −3.9 -0.6 210mg dose: −3.3 (−4.0, −2.6) p<0.001 420mg dose: −3.7 420mg dose: −3.1 (−3.8, −2.4) p<0.001 Proportion of patients (%) who achieved total endoscopic remission (EREFS =0)** at week 52 210mg dose: 34.4% 4.1% 210mg dose: 33.2% (24.4, 42.1) p<0.001 420mg dose: 29.5% 420mg dose: 26.1% (17.2, 35.0) p<0.001 * The EREFS total score (0–18) is calculated by summing the scores from the proximal and distal esophagus, assessing the severity of five endoscopic features of EoE: edema, rings, exudates, furrows and strictures. Higher scores indicate more extensive disease. ** Total endoscopic remission is defined as a maximum EREFS score of 0 (on a 0–9 scale) across all esophageal levels (proximal, mid and distal), indicating the absence of all five assessed endoscopic features of EoE.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS

Known hypersensitivity to tezepelumab-ekko or excipients.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Hypersensitivity Reactions

Hypersensitivity reactions were observed in the clinical trials (eg, rash and allergic conjunctivitis) following the administration of TEZSPIRE. Postmarketing cases of anaphylaxis have been reported. These reactions can occur within hours of administration, but in some instances have a delayed onset (i.e., days). In the event of a hypersensitivity reaction, consider the benefits and risks for the individual patient to determine whether to continue or discontinue treatment with TEZSPIRE.

Acute Asthma Symptoms or Deteriorating Disease

TEZSPIRE should not be used to treat acute asthma symptoms, acute exacerbations, acute bronchospasm, or status asthmaticus.

Abrupt Reduction of Corticosteroid Dosage

Do not discontinue systemic or inhaled corticosteroids abruptly upon initiation of therapy with TEZSPIRE. Reductions in corticosteroid dose, if appropriate, should be gradual and performed under the direct supervision of a physician. Reduction in corticosteroid dose may be associated with systemic withdrawal symptoms and/or unmask conditions previously suppressed by systemic corticosteroid therapy.

Parasitic (Helminth) Infection

It is unknown if TEZSPIRE will influence a patient’s response against helminth infections. Treat patients with pre-existing helminth infections before initiating therapy with TEZSPIRE. If patients become infected while receiving TEZSPIRE and do not respond to anti-helminth treatment, discontinue TEZSPIRE until infection resolves.

Live Attenuated Vaccines

The concomitant use of TEZSPIRE and live attenuated vaccines has not been evaluated. The use of live attenuated vaccines should be avoided in patients receiving TEZSPIRE.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥ 3%) are:

Asthma: pharyngitis, arthralgia, and back pain.

pharyngitis, arthralgia, and back pain. Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps: nasopharyngitis, upper respiratory tract infection, epistaxis, pharyngitis, back pain, influenza, injection site reaction and arthralgia

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

There are no available data on TEZSPIRE use in pregnant women to evaluate for any drug-associated risk of major birth defects, miscarriage, or other adverse maternal or fetal outcomes. Placental transfer of monoclonal antibodies such as tezepelumab-ekko is greater during the third trimester of pregnancy; therefore, potential effects on a fetus are likely to be greater during the third trimester of pregnancy.

INDICATION

TEZSPIRE is indicated for:

the add-on maintenance treatment of adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with severe asthma. TEZSPIRE is not indicated for the relief of acute bronchospasm or status asthmaticus

the add-on maintenance treatment of adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with inadequately controlled chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP)

Please see accompanying full Prescribing Information, including Patient Information and Instructions for Use.

You may report side effects related to AstraZeneca products.

Notes

Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE)​

EoE is a chronic and progressive epithelial-driven inflammatory disorder of the esophagus affecting more than 470,000 people in the US, with the prevalence increasing five-fold since 2009.3,10 It is characterized by inflammation, remodeling and esophageal epithelial dysfunction.3 Epithelial dysfunction and inflammation are important characteristics of EoE and impede the ability of the epithelium to act as a physical and immunological barrier against the external environment.3

The most common symptoms of EoE include difficulty and pain when swallowing, food becoming stuck in the esophagus (which may require emergency medical interventions), nausea and vomiting.3,11,12 Many patients, including adolescents, report challenges with swallowing and eating, including concerns about choking.11,13,14

Patients are often treated with proton pump inhibitors or swallowed topical corticosteroids to manage inflammation.3,5 Nearly half of patients with EoE will not respond to standard first-line therapies or dietary treatment.6,7

CROSSING

CROSSING was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center, parallel-group, Phase III trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of TEZSPIRE administered subcutaneously every four weeks, compared to placebo in patients aged 12-80 years with symptomatic and histologically active EoE.2 A total of 368 patients were randomized in a 1:1:1 ratio to receive either a 210mg or 420mg dose of TEZSPIRE or placebo.2

The co-primary endpoints analysed at week 24 were the proportion of patients with histologic remission, defined as a peak esophageal eosinophil count less than or equal to six eosinophils per high-power field, and mean changes from baseline in the DSQ.2 The peak eosinophil count is obtained when biopsies of the tissue of the esophagus are examined under a microscope.2 A count of 15 or more peak eosinophils per high power microscopic field measured by esophageal biopsy is often the cutoff used to diagnose EoE.15,16 The DSQ captures the presence and severity of dysphagia symptoms in a daily diary with a four-item patient-reported questionnaire; the score is calculated over 14-day periods, ranging from zero to 84, with a higher score indicating more severe dysphagia.2

Key secondary endpoints assessed histologic remission and dysphagia symptoms at week 52; changes in endoscopic disease features (EREFS) and histologic severity and extent features (EoE-HSS) at weeks 24 and 52; as well as endoscopic response, inflammatory remission and total endoscopic remission at week 52.2 EREFS is a standardized scoring system used to assess five visible features of EoE in the esophagus during endoscopy: swelling (edema), rings, white patches (exudates), furrows and narrowing (strictures) where a higher score indicates more severe endoscopic disease.17 A threshold for clinically meaningful improvements in EREFS change from baseline has not been established.

In the trial, patients were allowed to remain on background medications for EoE, including proton pump inhibitors and swallowed topical corticosteroids, provided that they were stable prior to entry and during the treatment period.2

​​TEZSPIRE and TSLP​

Tezepelumab is being developed by AstraZeneca in collaboration with Amgen as a first-in-class human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the action of TSLP, a key epithelial cytokine that sits at the top of multiple inflammatory cascades.18 TSLP is critical in the initiation and persistence of allergic, eosinophilic and other types of epithelial-driven inflammation associated with severe asthma, CRSwNP, COPD and EoE.19,20

TSLP is released by the epithelium in response to environmental triggers.18 Across these disease states, the expression of TSLP is increased and correlates with disease severity.18-22

TEZSPIRE is approved as a single-use pre-filled syringe and auto-injector for self-administration in the US, EU, China and Japan. Since 2021, more than 100,000 patients have been treated with TEZSPIRE for severe asthma.23

In October 2021, TEZSPIRE was granted Orphan Drug Designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of EoE.24 Beyond EoE, TEZSPIRE is also being explored in Phase III trials in COPD.8,9

Amgen Collaboration

The 2012 Collaboration Agreement between Amgen and AstraZeneca has been amended and updated over time. For TEZSPIRE, both companies continue to share costs and profits equally after payment by AstraZeneca of a mid-single-digit inventor royalty to Amgen. AstraZeneca continues to lead development and Amgen continues to lead manufacturing. All aspects of the collaboration are under the oversight of joint governing bodies. Under the agreement, Amgen and AstraZeneca jointly commercialize TEZSPIRE in the US. Amgen records product sales in the US, with AZ recording its share of US profits as Alliance Revenue. Outside of the US, AstraZeneca records product sales.

AstraZeneca in Respiratory & Immunology

Respiratory & Immunology, part of AstraZeneca BioPharmaceuticals, is a key disease area and growth driver to the Company.

AstraZeneca is an established leader in respiratory care with a 50-year heritage and a growing portfolio of medicines in immune-mediated diseases. The Company is committed to addressing the vast unmet needs of these chronic, often debilitating, diseases with a pipeline and portfolio of inhaled medicines, biologics and new modalities aimed at previously unreachable biologic targets. Our ambition is to deliver life-changing medicines that help eliminate COPD as a leading cause of death, eliminate asthma attacks and achieve clinical remission in immune-mediated diseases.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/NYSE: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialisation of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Disease, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca’s innovative medicines are sold in more than 125 countries and used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca-us.com and follow the Company on social media @AstraZeneca.

References

Bredenoord AJ, S Dellon ES, et al. Long-term efficacy and safety of tezepelumab over 52 weeks in adults and adolescents with eosinophilic esophagitis: results from the phase 3 CROSSING study. [LB28]. Presented at: the United European Gastroenterology Week (UEGW) 2026; October 17-20. 2026; Barcelona, Spain. ClinicalTrials.gov. Efficacy and Safety of Tezepelumab in Patients With Eosinophilic Esophagitis (CROSSING). Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT05583227 Biedermann L. & Straumann A. Mechanisms and clinical management of eosinophilic oesophagitis: an overview. Nature Reviews Gastroenterol & Hepatol. 2023;20(2):101-119. Ho CN, et al. Patient experience with eosinophilic esophagitis symptoms and impacts on daily life based on in-trial qualitative interviews. J Patient Rep Outcomes. 2025;9(1):3. Hirano I, et al. AGA Institute and the Joint Task Force on Allergy-Immunology Practice Parameters clinical guidelines for the management of eosinophilic esophagitis. Gastroenterology. 2020;158(6):1776-1786. Strauss AL, Falk GW. Refractory eosinophilic esophagitis: what to do when the patient has not responded to proton pump inhibitors, steroids and diet. Curr Opin Gastroenterol. 2022;38(4):395-401. Lucendo AJ, et al. Efficacy of proton pump inhibitor drugs for inducing clinical and histologic remission in patients with symptomatic esophageal eosinophilia: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Clin Gastroenterol Hepatol. 2016; 14(1):13-22.e1. ClinicalTrials.gov. A Study to Investigate the Efficacy and Safety of Tezepelumab in Adult Participants With Moderate to Very Severe COPD (D5241C00007) (JOURNEY). Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06878261 ClinicalTrials.gov. A Study to Investigate the Efficacy and Safety of Tezepelumab in Adult Participants With Moderate to Very Severe COPD (D5241C00006) (EMBARK). Available at: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06883305 Thel HL, et al. Prevalence and costs of eosinophilic esophagitis in the United States. Clin Gastroenterol Hepatol. 2025;23(2):272-280.e8. Gold BD, et al. Health-Related Quality of Life and Perceived Stigma in Eosinophilic Esophagitis: A Real-World, US, Web-Based Survey. Gastro Hep Adv. 2024;3(8):1087-97. MedlinePlus. Eosinophilic esophagitis. Bethesda (MD): National Library of Medicine (US). Available at: https://medlineplus.gov/eosinophilicesophagitis.html Taft TH, et al. Anxiety and depression in eosinophilic esophagitis: a scoping review and recommendations for future research. J Asthma Allergy. 2019;12:389–99. Harris RF, et al. Psychosocial dysfunction in children and adolescents with eosinophilic esophagitis. J Pediatr Gastroenterol Nutr. 2013;57:500–5. Lucendo AJ, et al. British Society of Gastroenterology (BSG) and British Society of Paediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition (BSPGHAN) joint consensus guidelines on the diagnosis and management of eosinophilic oesophagitis in children and adults. Gut. 2022;71(8):1459-1487. Dellon ES, et al. ACG Clinical Guideline: Diagnosis and Management of Eosinophilic Esophagitis. Am J Gastroenterol. 2025;120(1):31-59. Hirano I, et al. Endoscopic assessment of the oesophageal features of eosinophilic oesophagitis: validation of a novel classification and grading system. Gut. 2013;62(4):489-495. Varricchi G, et al. Thymic Stromal Lymphopoietin Isoforms, Inflammatory Disorders, and Cancer. Front Immunol. 2018;9:1595. Calderon AA, et al. Targeting interleukin-33 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin pathways for novel pulmonary therapeutics in asthma and COPD. Eur Respir Rev. 2023;32(167):220144. Nagarkar DR, et al. Thymic stromal lymphopoietin activity is increased in nasal polyps of patients with chronic rhinosinusitis. J Allergy Clin Immunol. 2013;132(3):593-600.e12. Ying, S, et al. Thymic stromal lymphopoietin expression is increased in asthmatic airways and correlates with expression of Th2-attracting chemokines and disease severity. J Immunol 2005;174:8183-8190. Sherrill JD, et al. Preferential Secretion of Thymic Stromal Lymphopoietin (TSLP) by Terminally Differentiated Esophageal Epithelial Cells: Relevance to Eosinophilic Esophagitis. PLoS One. 2016;11(2): e0148216. AstraZeneca Data on File. 2025. REF-278452. AstraZeneca press release. Tezepelumab granted Orphan Drug Designation in the US for eosinophilic esophagitis. Available at: https://www.astrazeneca.com/media-centre/press-releases/2021/tezepelumab-granted-orphan-drug-designation-in-the-us-for-eosinophilic-esophagitis.html

Media Inquiries

Fiona Cookson +1 212 814 3923

US Media Mailbox: usmediateam@astrazeneca.com