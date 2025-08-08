Tevogen Receives $1 Million to Accelerate AI-Driven Drug Discovery; Remains Well Capitalized to Execute Growth Strategy

Funds will support advancement of Tevogen.AI, the Company’s artificial intelligence–driven drug discovery initiative.

The $1 million is part of up to $10 million in previously announced non-dilutive grant funding from KRHP LLC.

The Company remains well-capitalized, enabling it to fully execute its growth strategy.





WARREN, N.J., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (“Tevogen” or the “Company) (Nasdaq: TVGN), today announced it has received the previously reported $1 million in funding to advance Tevogen.AI, its artificial intelligence–powered drug discovery and development program.

The funding is provided through an agreement with KRHP LLC, under which Tevogen received $2 million in January 2025 and may receive up to an additional $8 million, for an aggregate of $10 million in nondilutive funding. KRHP LLC is affiliated with an existing Tevogen investor. Following Tevogen.AI’s recent announcement of the patent publication of its proprietary machine learning technology for predicting immunologically active peptides, a critical step in developing targeted therapies for cancers and infectious diseases, the Company plans to use the funding to accelerate Tevogen.AI’s capabilities, enhancing target discovery, shortening development timelines, and improving treatment accessibility for large patient populations.

Tevogen reinforces its operational efficiency and remains well‑capitalized. This funding and its existing agreement which provides access to a $36 million line of credit, ensures it has the resources needed to fully execute its current growth strategy.

