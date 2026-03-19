Tevogen CIO and Head of Tevogen.AI Mittul Mehta to Speak at Microsoft Fabric Community Conference (FabCon 2026)

Tevogen.AI at FabCon 2026 Tevogen.AI at FabCon 2026

WARREN, N.J., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen (“Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: TVGN) today announced that Mittul Mehta, Chief Information Officer and Head of Tevogen.AI, will speak at the Microsoft Fabric Community Conference (FabCon 2026), taking place March 16–20, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mr. Mehta will participate in two sessions focused on the evolving intersection of data engineering and artificial intelligence:

From Risk to Reward: Modernizing the Data Estate to Power Enterprise AI

Wednesday, March 18, 4:30PM – 5:05PM alongside Dipti Borkar, VP & GM OneLake & ISVs at Microsoft and Tripti Sethi, Data & AI Lead at Avanade.

Wednesday, March 18, 4:30PM – 5:05PM alongside Dipti Borkar, VP & GM OneLake & ISVs at Microsoft and Tripti Sethi, Data & AI Lead at Avanade. Agentic Data Engineering on Microsoft Fabric: Building Adaptive Pipelines

Thursday, March 19, 4:15PM – 5:15PM alongside Nina Arora-Rowland, Data and AI Practice Lead at Avanade/Accenture, and Colin Pop, Senior Director, Analytics Architect at Avanade.

The sessions will explore how agentic AI is transforming modern data engineering, shifting pipelines from static, rules-based systems to adaptive, context-aware workflows. Topics will include emerging architectural patterns, real-world applications, and key considerations around governance, trust, and enterprise readiness as organizations adopt more autonomous data environments.

These themes align with Tevogen.AI’s broader efforts to apply advanced machine learning to biomedical discovery, including its published international patent application (WO 2025/129197), which outlines novel systems for predicting immunologically active peptides.

FabCon is Microsoft’s premier conference dedicated to its Fabric data platform, bringing together industry leaders, engineers, and innovators to explore the future of data and AI.

For more information or to connect with Mittul Mehta during the conference, please contact mittul.mehta@tevogen.com.

About Tevogen

Tevogen is a socially integrated healthcare enterprise built on the principles of affordability, efficiency, and scientific rigor. The company leverages artificial intelligence and precision T cell therapy platforms, a patient-first and cost-disciplined operating model, and engagements with global technology leaders to support the development of advanced, life-saving therapies across multiple therapeutic areas and scalable solutions for the broader healthcare system.

Tevogen Bio, the company’s lead initiative, has completed a proof-of-concept clinical trial demonstrating the potential of its single-HLA-restricted, genetically unmodified allogeneic T cells. Tevogen Bio’s pipeline spans virology, oncology, and neurology, with programs built on the company’s proprietary ExacTcell™ platform.

Tevogen.AI is designed to transform drug development by accelerating target detection, helping reduce failure rates, and supporting optimized clinical trial design through proprietary predictive technologies. The platform utilizes cloud and data services from leading technology providers, including Microsoft and Databricks, to advance its long-term ambition to predict the proteome for any given protein–HLA combination, enabling rapid and cost-efficient therapeutic discovery.

Tevogen is exploring future strategic initiatives that may include domestic generics, biosimilars, medical devices, and innovative insurance solutions for healthcare providers. Together, these programs reflect Tevogen’s mission to advance sustainable innovation and broaden patient access through a faster, more efficient, and more equitable healthcare model.

Contact

Tevogen Bio Communications

T: 1 877 TEVOGEN, Ext 701

Communications@Tevogen.com

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