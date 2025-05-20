TETROUS®, INC. ANNOUNCES EXPANDED CLINICAL APPLICATIONS OF ENFIX® FOR ENTHESIS REPAIR

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tetrous, Inc., a Sherman Oaks-based company focused on biologic solutions for bone-to-tendon healing, announces expanded clinical use of its EnFix implants across multiple anatomical enthesis beyond rotator cuff repair. New applications include proximal/distal biceps tenodesis, insertional Achilles tendinopathy, gluteus medius and proximal hamstring reattachment, lateral epicondyle repair, and subscapularis repair during total shoulder arthroplasty.

Driven by high failure rates in bone-to-tendon repair and increasing recognition of the enthesis as a critical biomechanical interface, these expanded indications are projected to increase the total addressable market (TAM) for EnFix to almost $2 Billion in the USA alone. EnFix TAC® and EnFix RC™ are currently in clinical use in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand, with global expansion underway.

Surgeons have adopted EnFix to address diverse enthesis injuries.

Dr. Peter Howard applies EnFix TAC in biceps tenodesis, gluteal reattachment, muscle transfers, proximal hamstring repair, and repair of the lateral epicondyle, citing arthroscopic ease-of-use and regenerative support.









Dr. Gerald Yeo reports using EnFix primarily in revision cases or in patients with particular comorbidities and has since expanded its use to most patients undergoing surgical treatment for insertional Achilles tendinopathy. He notes no issues with implantation or surgical technique, stating the implants fit well in bone and that the 4.5 mm anchors he utilizes fit within the EnFix RC.









Dr. George Kartalian uses EnFix TAC to biologically reinforce insertional Achilles reattachment and anticipates broader utility in ankle ligament repairs and flatfoot procedures.









Dr. Lonnie Davis emphasizes the importance of biologic healing in preventing tendon failure and views EnFix as a tool to accelerate recovery.

EnFix implants are composed of 100% demineralized bone fiber (DBF), providing osteoinductive and osteoconductive properties that initiate endochondral ossification—replicating the embryologic development of the enthesis. Preclinical data demonstrate Sharpey-like fiber formation and enhanced biomechanical strength at the bone-to-tendon interface, reinforcing the implant's role in biologic enthesis reconstruction.

Tetrous continues to collect clinical data across a broad range of orthopedic procedures and will provide updates as evidence develops. The EnFix implant is engineered to integrate seamlessly into existing techniques, offering biologic reinforcement with minimal surgical disruption.

This milestone underscores Tetrous' commitment to addressing Enthesis Failure Syndrome and advancing biologic healing in sports medicine and orthopedic surgery.

About Tetrous, Inc.

Founded in 2019, Tetrous, Inc. utilizes next generation advanced technologies for enthesis repair in sports medicine applications. The first offerings in the EnFix family of products are EnFix RC and EnFix TAC for rotator cuff repair. Tetrous was conceived from technology developed for spine surgery. The Company is employing and expanding the technology for novel applications in sports medicine. Its core technology has been used in over 150,000 implants in spine applications. Tetrous enjoys significant IP protection for its EnFix family of products with multiple issued patents and, additionally, has an exclusive license to the demineralized bone fiber technology used in its products for sports medicine applications from TheraCell, an ISTO Biologics Company.

