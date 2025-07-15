Terumo Neuro Unveils New SOFIA™ 88 Catheter Data Demonstrating Strong Performance Compared to Other Super-Bore Catheters

Real-World U.S. Physician Preference Data1 Demonstrates the SOFIA™ 88 Catheter's Trackability, Atraumatic Design, and Overall Performance in Stroke Procedures

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Terumo Neuro, a global leader in neurovascular innovation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Terumo Corporation, today unveiled new real-world U.S. physician preference data for the SOFIA™ 88 Neurovascular Support Catheter at the 2025 Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery (SNIS) Annual Meeting. The data—presented publicly for the first time —demonstrates strong performance compared to other super-bore catheters in key performance metrics such as trackability, atraumatic design and overall physician-rated experience.

Collected from 105 procedures across 37 U.S. centers and 41 physicians, the preference test revealed:

95% of physicians reported that SOFIA™ 88 catheter reliably reached the target location—even in anatomically challenging cases, with 59% of procedures in ICA-T or beyond

of physicians reported that SOFIA™ 88 catheter reliably reached the target location—even in anatomically challenging cases, with of procedures in ICA-T or beyond 86% of physicians rated the SOFIA™ 88 catheter as "Better" or "Much Better" than alternatives overall

of physicians rated the SOFIA™ 88 catheter as than alternatives overall Physician data included: SOFIA™ 88 catheter outperformed the ZOOM 88 catheter in 94% of cases and the HiPoint 88 catheter in 79%

"These real-world results further validate SOFIA™ 88 catheter's position as a leading super-bore support catheter," said Carsten Schroeder, President and CEO of Terumo Neuro. "This new dataset reinforces what we've heard consistently from physicians: the SOFIA™ 88 catheter delivers reliable performance where it matters most. We are proud to see the catheter outperform other large-bore devices in real-world settings—and even more proud that this innovation was shaped through close physician partnership. It reflects our long-standing commitment to delivering meaningful neurovascular advancements rooted in evidence, experience, and collaboration."

The SOFIA™ 88 Neurovascular Support Catheter was commercially launched in the U.S. on May 13, 2025, as the latest addition to Terumo Neuro's global stroke portfolio. Engineered for reliable trackability, proximal stability, and vessel-friendly flexibility, the SOFIA™ 88 catheter is designed to optimize physician control and integration into a variety of aspiration and combination strategies.

The physician preference data unveiled at SNIS builds on results from the SOFAST registry, which demonstrated the safety and efficacy of the SOFIA™ Flow Plus 6F catheter as a frontline aspiration device.

The SOFIA™ 88 catheter is compatible with the SOFIA™ Flow Plus 6F Aspiration Catheter and is part of Terumo Neuro's fully integrated stroke solution, including:

ERIC™ Retrieval Device – For thrombus control and procedural versatility

BOBBY™ Balloon Guide Catheter – Offering reliable flow arrest with next-gen balloon technology

WEDGE™ and HEADWAY™ Microcatheters – Designed for navigation support and access efficiency

TRAXCESS™ Guidewires – Soft-tip wires built for challenging anatomies

About Terumo Neuro

We are in business to create and deliver Game-changing Impact™—innovations that redefine what is possible in neurovascular treatment to meaningfully advance both physician practice and patient outcomes. Founded in 1997 as MicroVention and acquired by Terumo Corporation in 2006, Terumo Neuro offers more than thirty products for the treatment of cerebral aneurysms, ischemic stroke, carotid artery disease, and neurovascular malformations. Headquartered in California, Terumo Neuro products are sold in more than seventy countries through a direct sales organization as well as strategic distribution partnerships. Manufacturing facilities are in Aliso Viejo, California, and San José, Costa Rica. For more information, please visit www.terumoneuro.com .

About Terumo Corporation

Terumo (TSE: 4543) is a global leader in medical technology and has been committed to "Contributing to Society through Healthcare" for 100 years. Based in Tokyo and operating globally, Terumo employs more than 30,000 associates worldwide to provide innovative medical solutions in more than 160 countries and regions. The company started as a Japanese thermometer manufacturer, and has been supporting healthcare ever since. Now, its extensive business portfolio ranges from vascular intervention and cardio-surgical solutions, blood transfusion and cell therapy technology, to medical products essential for daily clinical practice such as transfusion systems, diabetes care, and peritoneal dialysis treatments. Terumo will further strive to be of value to patients, medical professionals, and society at large.

