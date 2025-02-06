SUBSCRIBE
Terns Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

February 5, 2025 
1 min read

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology and obesity, today announced that members of senior management will be participating in a presentation at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations page of the Terns Pharmaceuticals website at http://ir.ternspharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Terns’ website for at least 30 days following the presentations.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology and obesity. Terns’ pipeline contains three clinical stage development programs including an allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor, a small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, a THR-β agonist, and a preclinical GIPR modulator discovery effort, prioritizing a GIPR antagonist nomination candidate. For more information, please visit: www.ternspharma.com.

Contacts for Terns

Investors
Justin Ng
investors@ternspharma.com

Media
Jenna Urban
Berry & Company Public Relations
media@ternspharma.com

Events Healthcare
