Tenpoint Therapeutics, Ltd. to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 13, 2026

LONDON & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tenpoint Therapeutics, Ltd., a global, commercial-ready biotechnology company focused on developing groundbreaking treatments to rejuvenate vision in the aging eye, today announced that Henric Bjarke, Chief Executive Officer is scheduled to present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 10 a.m. PST/ 1 p.m. EST.

The Company’s lead investigational asset, BRIMOCHOL™ PF, is designed to be the first and only combination therapy for presbyopia and has received a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of January 28, 2026. Tenpoint Therapeutics is actively advancing preparations for a commercial launch in 1H 2026.

The live webcast will be accessible on the Investors section of the company website (www.tenpointtherapeutics.com) under the “Investor Relations Events” tab.

To request a meeting with the Tenpoint Therapeutics team, please email the Company’s investor relations team at tenpoint@gilmartinir.com.

About Tenpoint Therapeutics

Tenpoint Therapeutics Ltd. is a global, commercial-ready biotechnology company developing groundbreaking treatments to rejuvenate vision in the aging eye. Its lead asset, BRIMOCHOL™ PF, is a novel pupil-modulating, investigational therapeutic designed to correct the loss of near vision associated with presbyopia, a condition that afflicts approximately two billion people globally. Tenpoint has completed two large Phase 3 pivotal trials (BRIO-I and BRIO-II) for BRIMOCHOL™ PF, has filed the NDA and has received a PDUFA date from the US FDA of Jan 28, 2026. Its pipeline includes paradigm-shifting treatments for ophthalmic indications with the greatest need and global market potential, including presbyopia, cataracts, and geographic atrophy.

To learn more, visit tenpointtherapeutics.com

