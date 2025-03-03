Tenovi and GenieMD Forge Transformative Partnership to Expand Access to Remote Care and Enhance Medication Adherence

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#care--GenieMD and Tenovi have joined forces to enhance access to care through transformative virtual care models. By integrating Tenovi’s FDA-cleared remote patient monitoring (RPM) and remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) devices with GenieMD’s award-winning virtual care platform, this partnership delivers a seamless, connected healthcare experience. The collaboration debuts with the Tenovi Pillbox, empowering individuals managing chronic conditions and their caregivers with real-time medication adherence tracking from home.





Medication non-adherence is a major healthcare challenge for those with chronic conditions, with rates averaging just 50%—far below the 80% needed for effective treatment.1 By offering the Tenovi Pillbox through GenieMD, this partnership delivers a critical solution for those who qualify through Medicare, caregivers, and consumers lacking provider-supported programs.

“Our partnership with GenieMD marks a major step in making remote health monitoring accessible directly to consumers,” said Jay Lenick, Chief Revenue Officer of Tenovi. “By integrating our FDA-cleared devices with GenieMD’s virtual care platform, we’re bridging a crucial gap for individuals who need better tools to manage their health.”

GenieMD, recognized as Frost & Sullivan’s 2024 Company of the Year, is a virtual chronic disease management leader, providing accessible and affordable care through its AI-powered unified virtual care platform. The platform connects patients, caregivers, and providers, integrating seamlessly with Tenovi’s cellular-connected Pillbox and RPM/RTM devices to support real-time adherence monitoring and reimbursement for remote monitoring services.

The Tenovi Pillbox is designed to look and function like a standard 7-day morning and evening pill organizer, offering a familiar experience for patients. Built-in sensors automatically detect when compartments are opened or refilled, and adherence data is transmitted to the cloud via the included Tenovi Cellular Gateway for real-time monitoring and improved medication management.

“At the heart of our mission is empowering individuals to take control of their health,” said Dr. Soheil Saadat, CEO of GenieMD. “Our partnership with Tenovi enhances this commitment by delivering premium monitoring devices that integrate effortlessly with our platform, ensuring a seamless and comprehensive health management experience for users.”

Tenovi will be exhibiting at the HIMSS Conference in Chicago from March 3-6, 2025. Visit Booth #2870 to see Tenovi’s RPM and RTM devices in action and meet leaders from GenieMD and Tenovi.

About GenieMD

GenieMD delivers virtual-first clinical monitoring and chronic disease management to improve financial and clinical outcomes. Its customizable virtual care solutions serve hospitals, health systems, group practices, insurers, schools, and employers worldwide. Leveraging cloud computing, AI, and mobile technologies, GenieMD provides seamless, continuous care to patients when they need it most. For more information, visit geniemd.com or contact bizdev@geniemd.com.

About Tenovi

Tenovi provides a data aggregation and automation platform that connects medical device manufacturers with remote patient monitoring programs. Offering 40+ RPM and RTM devices, Tenovi’s proprietary Cellular Gateway automates the transfer of patient vitals. Its API-driven fulfillment and automation services enable seamless deployment of remote care programs. For more information, visit tenovi.com.

1American Medical Association. (2023, February 22). 8 reasons patients don’t take their medications. AMA. https://www.ama-assn.org/delivering-care/physician-patient-relationship/8-reasons-patients-dont-take-their-medications

Contacts



Media relations

jmurphy@tenovi.com