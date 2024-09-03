SUBSCRIBE
Tenaya Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investment Conferences

September 3, 2024 | 
min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying causes of heart disease, today announced that Faraz Ali, Tenaya’s chief Executive Officer, will participate in several upcoming investment conferences. Details are as follows:

Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, September 5, 2024
Format: Fireside chat

10th Annual World Medical Innovation Forum
Date: Monday, September 23, 2024
Format: Panel discussion

Chardan’s 8th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference
Date: Tuesday, October 1
Formats: Fireside chat and panel discussion

The live and archived webcast of the fireside chats may be accessed from the Investors section of Tenaya’s website. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the Tenaya website for approximately 30 days following each conference.

About Tenaya Therapeutics
Tenaya Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to a bold mission: to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying drivers of heart disease. Leveraging its integrated and interrelated Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine platforms and proprietary core capabilities, the company is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies with diverse treatment modalities for rare genetic cardiovascular disorders and more prevalent heart conditions. Tenaya’s most advanced candidates include TN-201, a gene therapy for MYBPC3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), TN-401, a gene therapy for PKP2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC), and TN-301, a small molecule HDAC6 inhibitor being initially developed for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF). Tenaya also has multiple early-stage programs progressing through preclinical development. For more information, visit www.tenayatherapeutics.com.

Contact
Michelle Corral
VP, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
IR@tenayathera.com

Investors
Anne-Marie Fields
Precision AQ (formerly Stern Investor Relations)
annemarie.fields@precisionaq.com

Media
Wendy Ryan
Ten Bridge Communications
wendy@tenbridgecommunications.com

