Tenax Therapeutics to Participate in the Guggenheim 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TENX) (“Tenax Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a Phase 3, development-stage pharmaceutical company using clinical insights to develop novel cardiopulmonary therapies, today announced that the Company will present at the Guggenheim 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference, which is taking place from November 10-12, 2025, in Boston, MA.

Details of presentation:

Format: Fireside chat

Participants: Chris Giordano, President & Chief Executive Officer, Stuart Rich, M.D., Chief Medical Officer

Date and Time: November 10, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. ET

The live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Company’s investor relations webpage.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. is a Phase 3, development-stage pharmaceutical company using clinical insights to develop novel cardiopulmonary therapies. The Company owns global rights to develop and commercialize levosimendan, which it is developing for the treatment of PH-HFpEF, the most prevalent form of pulmonary hypertension globally, for which no product has been approved to date. For more information, visit tenaxthera.com. Tenax Therapeutics’ common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol “TENX”.

Contact:

Investor and Media:

Argot Partners

tenax@argotpartners.com