Press Releases

Tenax Therapeutics to Participate in the 2026 Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference

March 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TENX) (“Tenax” or “Tenax Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a Phase 3, development-stage pharmaceutical company using clinical insights to develop novel cardiopulmonary therapies, announced today that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the 2026 Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference, which is taking place from March 8-11, 2026, in Miami, FL.

Details of presentation:
Format: Fireside chat
Participants: Chris Giordano, President & Chief Executive Officer; Stuart Rich, M.D., Chief Medical Officer; Douglas Randall, Chief Business Officer
Date and Time: March 10, 2026, at 2:20 p.m. ET

The live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Company’s investor relations webpage.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. is a Phase 3, development-stage pharmaceutical company using clinical insights to develop novel cardiopulmonary therapies. The Company owns global rights to develop and commercialize levosimendan, which it is developing for the treatment of PH-HFpEF, the most prevalent form of pulmonary hypertension globally, for which no product has been approved to date. For more information, visit www.tenaxthera.com. Tenax Therapeutics’ common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol “TENX”.

Contact:

Investor and Media:

Argot Partners
tenax@argotpartners.com


North Carolina Events
Tenax Therapeutics
