Tempus Launches ArteraAI Prostate Test for Metastatic Patients, Marking the First Prostate Digital Pathology Algorithm in the Tempus Ecosystem Available for Clinical Use

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus AI, Inc., a leader in artificial intelligence and precision medicine, today announced the clinical launch of the ArteraAI Prostate Test (mHSPC). The CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited prognostic test will be fully integrated into the Tempus platform, providing urologists and oncologists with a digital pathology solution that helps inform personalization of therapy intensity in patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC).

The ArteraAI Prostate Test (mHSPC) is the first externally developed digital pathology algorithm being made clinically available through the Tempus ecosystem. This AI-powered test assesses a patient’s clinical information and histopathology biopsy image to produce a personalized risk estimate of the patient’s likelihood of prostate cancer-specific mortality. This algorithmic insight addresses a significant gap in the treatment landscape for the approximately 25,000 patients newly diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer in the U.S. each year. By combining Tempus’ genomic-based next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay results with Artera’s pathology-based AI results, clinicians gain a far more comprehensive assessment of a patient’s prostate cancer disease.

Clinicians will be able to order the ArteraAI Prostate Test (mHSPC) as an add-on to Tempus’ solid tumor portfolio across all ordering modalities.

“From the start of our Tempus collaboration, our goal has been to deliver Artera’s AI-powered insights to Tempus customers in a streamlined, convenient, and impactful way,” said Amanda Lowe, Chief Commercial Officer at Artera. “We’re excited that the newest product line extension of our ArteraAI Prostate Test, designed specifically for metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer patients, will now be easily accessible throughout the Tempus ecosystem.”

“Our mission is to bring actionable, data-driven insights directly to the point of care so clinicians can make more confident treatment decisions,” said Laura Elster, Chief Commercial Officer of Diagnostics at Tempus. “By establishing this new digital pathology workflow with the ArteraAI Prostate Test, we are giving clinicians a differentiated tool to better stratify risk and tailor therapy, helping ensure that patients with advanced prostate cancer receive a personalized, evidence-based treatment plan from the very start of their care journey.”

About Artera

Artera is a global leader in precision medicine, leveraging multimodal artificial intelligence (MMAI) to personalize cancer care. Artera’s MMAI platform leverages a patient’s digitized histopathology images along with the patient’s clinical data to determine cancer aggressiveness and predict therapy benefit. This approach has been validated in multiple Phase 3 randomized trials across different cancers and is available in multiple versions across the globe. Artera’s headquarters is based in Los Altos, California, while its CLIA-certified and clinical laboratory is located in Jacksonville, Florida. For more information about Artera, visit artera.ai.

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Tempus and Tempus’ industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding expected outcomes and benefits of Tempus’ collaboration with Artera and the clinical availability of the ArteraAI Prostate test. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “going to,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Tempus cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Tempus has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect Tempus’ business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: the intended use of Tempus’ products and services; Tempus’ financial performance; the ability to attract and retain customers and partners; managing Tempus’ growth and future expenses; competition and new market entrants; compliance with new laws, regulations and executive actions, including any evolving regulations in the artificial intelligence space; the ability to maintain, protect and enhance Tempus’ intellectual property; the ability to attract and retain qualified team members and key personnel; the ability to repay or refinance outstanding debt, or to access additional financing; future acquisitions, divestitures or investments; the potential adverse impact of climate change, natural disasters, health epidemics, macroeconomic conditions, and war or other armed conflict, as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Tempus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 24, 2026, as well as in other filings Tempus may make with the SEC in the future. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Tempus believes to be reasonable as of this date. Tempus undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Tempus Communications

Hanah Heintzelman

hanah.heintzelman@tempus.com