Tempus Announces Collaboration with Median Technologies to Integrate AI-Powered Lung Cancer Screening into the Pixel Platform

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), a technology company leading the adoption of AI to advance precision medicine, today announced a collaboration with Median Technologies (EPA: ALMDT) to bring Median’s proprietary eyonis® LCS to the Tempus Pixel platform. This collaboration empowers clinical workflows with a powerful tool to support informed diagnostic and disease management decisions.

According to a study by the American Cancer Society, only about 20% of eligible individuals in the U.S. were screened for lung cancer in 2024. Closing the gap and achieving full participation among eligible individuals could prevent an estimated 62,110 lung cancer deaths over five years. eyonis® LCS is an AI-based CADe/CADx software as a medical device (SaMD) for lung cancer screening. It enables clinicians to not only detect lung nodules but also characterize and risk stratify them from the same CT image without additional steps in the workflow. eyonis® LCS received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier this month.

Through this collaboration, Tempus will integrate eyonis® LCS into Tempus Pixel1, an FDA-cleared, CE-marked AI-enabled solution that provides advanced analysis, tools, and automated reporting from radiology images to help providers accurately track and quantify lesions. The integration of eyonis® LCS will enable non-invasive characterization of CT identified lung nodules at the time of nodule detection with its proprietary nodule malignancy score, a feature that will allow clinical teams to stratify and prioritize patients in lung cancer screening programs.

“Activating our distribution collaboration with Tempus AI is a decisive step in bringing eyonis® LCS to patients at national scale,” said Fredrik Brag, CEO and Founder of Median Technologies. “Tempus’ strong leadership in AI-enabled precision medicine, deeply integrated data-technology ecosystem, and strong market presence make them an exceptional partner to drive rapid and high-impact adoption of eyonis® LCS across the United States.”

“We believe AI reaches its full potential when it helps clinicians identify disease earlier and more accurately,” said Razik Yousfi, Tempus SVP & GM, AI Products. “By expanding our Pixel platform with sophisticated lung cancer screening AI tools, we are enabling radiologists to manage complex caseloads while prioritizing early-stage detection. Our collaboration with Median Technologies is about more than technology; it’s about improving the standard of care and preventing avoidable deaths through better screening access.”

Tempus has significantly expanded its diagnostic capabilities by developing and deploying a suite of advanced algorithms across radiology and pathology, helping clinicians deliver more precise, personalized care. In 2022, Tempus acquired Arterys, incorporating its AI-driven imaging tools—ranging from lung CTs and chest X-rays to cardiac MRIs—into the Tempus ecosystem. This was followed by the acquisition of Paige, which contributed a proprietary dataset of almost 7 million clinically annotated, de-identified pathology slides to further accelerate Tempus’ efforts.

About Tempus: Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

________________________________________ 1 Tempus Pixel is manufactured and registered under Arterys Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Tempus, for both FDA and CE Mark purposes.

